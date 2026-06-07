Sze Fei-Izzuddin Win Indonesia Open, End 18-Year Malaysian Drought

Malaysian men's doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani won the 2026 Indonesia Open, defeating home pair Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin in three games. It is their second Super 1000 title and ends an 18-year wait for a Malaysian doubles champion in the tournament.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia n professional men's doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani emerged as champions of the 2026 Indonesia Open Badminton Championships at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia, today.

The world number eight pairing defeated home representatives Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin, ranked 12th in the world, with a score of 13-21, 21-18, 21-10 in a 49-minute final match. This victory marks the second Super 1000 level tournament title for Sze Fei and Izzuddin, following their triumph at the China Open two years ago.

The former world number one pair also ended an 18-year drought for Malaysian doubles at the Indonesia Open, since Mohd Zakry Abdul Latif and Mohd Fairuzizuan Mohd Tazari won the title in 2008. As champions, Sze Fei and Izzuddin brought home a cash prize of US$107,300 (RM432,365), along with the trophy and gold medals. Izzuddin, in a post-match interview, said that the victory was extremely meaningful for him and Sze Fei.

He acknowledged the pressure of playing against the home favorites in front of a passionate Indonesian crowd but noted that their experience and composure helped them secure the win. Sze Fei added that they not only had to face Raymond and Nikolaus on the court but also the entire Istora Senayan stadium, which was filled with vocal home supporters.

The duo credited their rigorous training and tactical adjustments during the match, especially after losing the first game, for turning the tide in their favor. They emphasized the importance of staying focused and executing their game plan, which ultimately led to their comeback victory. This triumph is a significant milestone for Malaysian badminton, as it reaffirms Sze Fei and Izzuddin's status as world-class players capable of competing at the highest level.

The pair expressed gratitude to their coaches, families, and fans for their unwavering support. They also dedicated the win to the Malaysian badminton community, hoping it would inspire younger players to pursue excellence in the sport. With this victory, Sze Fei and Izzuddin are now looking ahead to future tournaments, aiming to maintain their form and add more titles to their collection.

Their performance in Jakarta has undoubtedly boosted their confidence as they prepare for the upcoming World Championships and other major events on the BWF calendar





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Badminton Indonesia Open Goh Sze Fei Nur Izzuddin Malaysia

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