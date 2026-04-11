Sze Fei-Izzuddin Complete Malaysian Thomas Cup Squad

Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani are selected to complete the Malaysian men's doubles lineup for the Thomas Cup 2026 in Denmark, joining Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun. Lee Zii Jia leads the men's singles team, while Goh Jin Wei headlines the Uber Cup squad.

The Malaysia n Thomas and Uber Cup 2026 squad is now complete, with the professional men's doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani securing the final spot for the Thomas Cup in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24th to May 3rd. This decision marks the culmination of intense deliberation, as the experienced duo edged out Wan Arif Wan Junaidi and Yap Roy King, who were also in contention for the coveted position.

The selection of Sze Fei and Izzuddin is believed to be based on their extensive experience and proven track record on the big stage, despite their less-than-stellar performance at the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) 2026. This move suggests that the coaching staff prioritized a combination that has demonstrated its capabilities over taking a chance on a younger pairing in a high-intensity tournament like the Thomas Cup. With Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, along with Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun, having already confirmed their places, the inclusion of Sze Fei and Izzuddin completes the trio of men's doubles teams that will represent the nation's badminton aspirations. The anticipation is high as Malaysia prepares to send a strong team to Denmark, aiming to make a significant impact at the prestigious tournament. The Thomas Cup is a crucial competition, and the selected squad is now set to represent the country and make Malaysians proud with the performance that they will be showing off. The goal is to bring a positive vibe to the competition. \In the men's singles category, Lee Zii Jia will lead the charge, supported by Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh, and Aidil Sholeh, creating what is considered a balanced combination of experience and youthful energy. This lineup reflects a strategic approach, blending seasoned players with emerging talents to maximize the team's potential. The mix of experienced players like Lee Zii Jia, who has proven himself on the international stage, with the energy and ambition of younger players like Jun Hao, Hoh and Sholeh provides a diverse skill set that can adapt to different opponents and match scenarios. This comprehensive approach is designed to give the team its best chance for glory. The overall goal is to enhance Malaysia's standing in international badminton. The team is going to play with full focus in the match and give their best performance to advance in the tournament. The team members are very focused and determined and are working hard to prove themselves.\For the women's team, the Uber Cup squad will be spearheaded by Goh Jin Wei in the singles category, alongside K. Letshanaa, Wong Ling Ching, and Siti Zulaikha Azmi. The women's doubles contingent will feature Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting, along with the young pairing of Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan. The selection for both the Thomas and Uber Cup squads highlights Malaysia's commitment to nurturing talent across various categories, balancing seasoned players with up-and-coming stars. The blend of experience and fresh talent is strategically designed to provide the team with versatility and strength, giving them the best chance to advance at the tournament and make a great name in the Badminton society. The team's composition showcases the breadth and depth of Malaysian badminton, providing multiple options for the coaching staff and creating healthy competition within the squad. Each player in the team plays their role in the team, contributing towards the overall performance of the team and helping them achieve their goals. The team is set to give their best and strive for glory





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Thomas Cup Badminton Malaysia Goh Sze Fei Nur Izzuddin Rumsani Lee Zii Jia Goh Jin Wei Uber Cup

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