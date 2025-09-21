Syanie Hisham: Surgery was for health, not beauty

Actress Syanie Hisham, 51, reveals the reason behind her gastric bypass surgery 16 years ago, emphasizing it was to address health issues related to her weight and not for cosmetic reasons. She shares her health struggles, positive outcomes of the surgery, and her goals for weight loss in preparation for a possible Hajj pilgrimage next year.

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Syanie Hisham , 51, clarified that she never underwent gastric bypass surgery 16 years ago for the sake of beauty. Syanie explained that she had the surgery to address various health issues stemming from her weight, which at the time exceeded 200 kilograms. “Among the health problems I faced were sleep apnea . This condition caused me to be constantly tired and to often doze off in the mornings.

Because of this, I once nearly had an accident while driving from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh. “Because of my size, I also experienced breathing difficulties, difficulty walking, and a persistent cough. At the same time, the doctor informed me that even though I was only 35 years old at the time, my heart condition was like that of an individual between 60 and 70 years old. So, he said that because of this, my lifespan might not be long. “That was the reason I decided to undergo bariatric surgery. Never once did I intend to do it for beauty. Instead, it was for my health,” she told Utusan Malaysia. Syanie said she is grateful that the gastric bypass surgery she underwent brought many benefits and resolved various health problems she had before. “Alhamdulillah, I made the right decision. The health problems I faced before were gradually overcome. “In fact, I am happy with the results of my recent health screening. No high blood pressure, controlled blood sugar levels, and a healthy heart,” she said. At the same time, Syanie also shared her intention to further reduce her weight in preparation for a possible call to perform the Hajj pilgrimage next year. “Of course, I will need to walk a lot later. Added to this is the situation in the Holy Land, which is filled with pilgrims from all over the world. “Therefore, if possible, I want to lose more weight. If I can reduce it to 120 kg, that would be sufficient. Syanie's candid revelation serves as a reminder of the complex relationship between health, body image, and personal choices. Her experience highlights the importance of prioritizing well-being and seeking medical interventions when necessary. The actress's journey demonstrates the transformative potential of surgery when it comes to improving quality of life and addressing life-threatening conditions. Her positive outlook and determination to lead a healthier life are inspiring to those who are struggling with similar health concerns. This story also underscores the significance of regular health check-ups and early intervention in managing health issues. Her narrative is a testament to the human spirit's resilience and the ability to overcome adversity through informed decisions and self-care





