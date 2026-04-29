Syamel Apologizes After Netizens Criticize Scene with Sharmaine Alexander in Music Video

Malaysian singer Syamel has addressed the backlash from netizens who accused him of inappropriate behavior in a music video scene with influencer Sharmaine Alexander. He clarified that the scene was a camera trick and apologized for any discomfort caused, emphasizing his respect for his wife and fans.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian singer Syamel has admitted to his mistake after receiving criticism from netizens who accused him of inappropriately touching influencer Sharmaine Alexander in a scene from his music video for the song Pertama.

Syamel, whose full name is Syameel Aqmal Mohd Fodzly, 33, revealed that the first thing he did upon receiving such backlash was to contact his wife, Ernie Zakri, to seek clarification and protect her feelings.

'Every video I share follows a schedule. When the video was uploaded, I didn’t expect so many people to leave critical comments. The first thing I did was call my wife to ask for her opinion and review the video together. Alhamdulillah, my wife was fine with it,' he told Utusan Malaysia.

Syamel explained that what was shown in the music video was merely a camera trick, and he was also mindful of everyone’s sensitivities before filming the scene.

'After reading the comments, I didn’t want to escalate the situation further. But what was seen was purely a production technique. I was there, and I’m sure no inappropriate touching occurred. I also contacted Sharmaine to confirm that nothing like that happened,' he clarified.

To prevent the issue from dragging on, Syamel also apologized if the scene had caused discomfort to some viewers.

'As a mature and positive-thinking individual, I want to apologize because sometimes we just want to present something to our fans. But if people interpret it that way, I need to be more careful about how others perceive it. I apologize if the scene made anyone feel uncomfortable,' he said. Earlier, Syamel had shared a snippet of the Pertama music video on Threads, showing a scene where he and Sharmaine were in an elevator.

The post inadvertently sparked various reactions from netizens who were uncomfortable with the scene, alleging that Syamel had put his arm around the woman’s waist. Many netizens also argued that the scene was inappropriate to be shown, given that Syamel is a married man





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Syamel Sharmaine Alexander Music Video Netizen Backlash Apology

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