Syada Amzah: Friendship Among Influencers Should Not Be Forced

Kuala Lumpur-based singer and influencer Syada Amzah shares her thoughts on friendships among influencers, emphasizing the importance of natural relationships and not setting expectations for others.

Kuala Lumpur-based singer and influencer Syada Amzah believes that friendships among influencers should not be forced and should occur naturally without setting any expectations for others.

According to Syada, anyone has the right to choose with whom they want to befriend and this should be respected without causing feelings of disappointment or being left out. In the world of influencers, Syada thinks that things are actually quite simple. If someone wants to befriend someone, they can approach them with kindness and respect. If the other person is willing to befriend them, then they should continue the relationship.

However, if the other person is not interested, they should simply continue with their lives without overthinking the situation. Syada also explained that she has many acquaintances in the industry who often meet and chat amicably at various events, even though they have never spent time together outside of work. For Syada, these acquaintances can still be considered friends. Friendship is not necessarily measured by the frequency of meetings or spending time together.

If someone wants to befriend someone, then they should befriend them. If not, they also don't lose anything and don't need to feel regretful. Syada further stated that individuals who constantly think about the acceptance of others in the entertainment and social media industries risk feeling inferior and feeling like they are not accepted in a particular group.

Especially when in this industry, if we always look up and compare ourselves to others, we will easily feel like outsiders or not suitable for a particular group. These feelings will only burden ourselves. Instead, we need to be confident in our self-worth and focus on our individual journeys without overthinking the perceptions of others. Syada also dismissed the notion that all influencers are arrogant and difficult to approach, as often discussed by some parties.

Syada knows that many people often hear stories about influencers who are said to be arrogant or difficult to approach. However, do not worry because there are still many individuals in this industry who are very friendly, kind, and always give support to their fellow colleagues in secret without expecting any recognition. The most important thing is not to set any expectations for others.

When we do not expect anything from others, we will be more at ease and able to appreciate each relationship that is formed with more sincerity.





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Syada Amzah Influencers Friendship Natural Relationships Expectations

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