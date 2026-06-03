Switzerland's Embolo Awaits U.S. Visa Clearance After ESTA Review

Swiss forward Breel Embolo is awaiting U.S. travel clearance after his ESTA was reviewed due to a past legal case. The U.S. Embassy is processing his visa as a priority, and the Swiss federation confirms no physical violence was involved in the 2018 incident.

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo is awaiting travel clearance to join his national team in the United States after his ESTA authorization was placed under further review just before the squad's departure.

The Swiss football federation confirmed that Embolo attended an appointment at the U.S. Embassy in Bern on Wednesday to submit a visa application. The issue stems from a legal case involving a 2018 altercation in Basel, for which Embolo was convicted in 2023 of making multiple threats and received a suspended fine, a verdict later upheld on appeal. U.S. authorities requested court documents after learning the judgment became final this year.

The federation stated that the embassy's inquiries focused on whether physical violence was involved, which they said was not the case. All ESTA applications, including Embolo's, were initially approved, but additional checks were requested approximately two and a half hours before departure. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security emphasized that ESTA applications are continuously vetted and that failure to disclose arrests or convictions can lead to denial or revocation.

Embolo had previously traveled to the U.S. with the national team in June 2025 without issue. Switzerland, in World Cup Group B with Canada, Bosnia and Qatar, will open their campaign against Qatar on June 13 in San Francisco





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