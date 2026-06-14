Switzerland draw 1-1 with Qatar in a heated World Cup opener, coach Yakin rues lost points

Switzerland dominated early but slipped in stoppage time as a own‑goal gave Qatar a 1‑1 draw in their 2026 World Cup debut, prompting coach Murat Yakin to critique tactics and look ahead to the next group match.

Switzerland's opening match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended in a frustrating 1‑1 draw against Qatar, a result that left coach Murat Yakin lamenting two lost points and a missed opportunity to kick off the tournament with a win.

The game, staged at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, unfolded under sweltering conditions that tested both teams' stamina and composure. From the first whistle, the Swiss side imposed a clear dominance on possession, pressing high and creating a steady flow of chances. Yakin's tactical plan was to attack aggressively, and his players executed that vision by keeping the ball in the opponent's half for long periods.

The Swiss midfield, anchored by the industrious Miro Muheim, linked defense to attack effectively, while forward Remo Freuler and winger Albian Hajdari threatened the Qatar back line with incisive runs. Early chances fell to Switzerland, including a powerful strike from Freuler that forced a spectacular save from Qatar's goalkeeper, and a header by Yael Niaz that grazed the post.

Despite the barrage, the Swiss could not find the back of the net, and Qatar grew more dangerous as the temperature rose, prompting a cooling break in the middle of the second half. The turning point arrived in stoppage time when Qatar were awarded a free kick after a foul by Mahmoud Abunada on Remo Freuler.

The set piece produced a Kukish‑style header by Boualem Khoukhi that seemed to level the score, but officials later ruled it an own goal credited to Muheim after the ball ricocheted off his torso and crossed the line. Yakin described the goal as an avoidable mistake, emphasizing that his side lost possession in the dying minutes and failed to manage the game intelligently.

The Swiss substitutions made in the final stages came under fire, with critics suggesting the fresh legs disrupted the team's rhythm. Yakin, however, defended his decisions, stating that any substitution carries risk and that he must also reflect on his own tactical choices. He acknowledged that the extreme heat and a dry playing surface made ball control harder, though he refused to use the conditions as an excuse for the lack of precision that finally cost them a win.

In the post‑match press conference, Yakin stressed that the draw, while disappointing, does not define Switzerland's tournament prospects. He praised his squad's resilience and high‑pressing style, noting that such an approach inevitably carries moments of vulnerability, especially when protecting a slim lead. Looking ahead, the Swiss coach expressed confidence that the team will regroup quickly for their next Group B encounter with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

He emphasized the need to return to the drawing board, assess the performance, and improve the finishing touch that was missing against Qatar.

"We want to have a very good World Cup," Yakin said, adding that the experience and quality within the squad provide a solid foundation for better results in the upcoming matches. The draw leaves Switzerland with one point, while Qatar celebrates its first ever World Cup point, both sides now turning their attention to the next fixtures in a tournament where every point can make the difference between advancement and elimination





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