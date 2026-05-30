Switzerland Blanks Norway 6-0 to Return to World Championship Final for Third Straight Year

Hosts Switzerland dominated Norway with a 6-0 victory in the IIHF World Championship semi-final, advancing to their third consecutive final. Christoph Bertschy, Denis Malgin, and Nico Hischier led the scoring, while Norway's historic run ended with a bronze medal game ahead.

Switzerland delivered a commanding performance on Saturday, crushing Norway 6-0 in the semi-final of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich.

The victory booked the host nation's place in the final for the third consecutive year, where they will face either Canada or Finland. The game was tightly contested early, with Norway holding Switzerland scoreless until the 17:36 mark of the first period.

However, Christoph Bertschy broke the deadlock with a precise shot that slipped past Norwegian goaltender Henrik Haukeland, sparking a wave of momentum for the Swiss. From that point onward, the Norwegians struggled to keep pace as the home crowd's energy fueled a relentless Swiss attack. The second period saw Switzerland explode with three goals in rapid succession, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Denis Malgin extended the lead just 2:13 into the middle frame, firing a wrist shot from the slot after a crisp pass from Nico Hischier. Ken Jager added a second goal at the 8:41 mark, capitalizing on a power play with a one-timer from the faceoff circle. Damien Riat then made it 4-0 at 14:22, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play that left the Norwegian defense flat-footed.

Norway, which had reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1951, showed signs of fatigue as they took several minor penalties, giving Switzerland ample opportunities on the man advantage. The Swiss power play struck again early in the third period, with Nico Hischier scoring at the 4:27 mark to make it 5-0. Hischier's goal came after a sustained period of pressure, during which Norway's Haukeland made several stunning saves but could not keep his team in the game.

Theo Rochette capped the scoring with a sixth goal at 17:34 of the third period, redirecting a point shot from Roman Josi past Haukeland. The win sets up a highly anticipated final on Sunday, where Switzerland will seek their first-ever World Championship title. The Swiss have been runners-up four times and have lost the last two finals, making this year's bid particularly emotional for a nation hungry for hockey glory.

Norway, meanwhile, will compete in the bronze medal game on Sunday against the loser of the other semi-final between Canada and Finland. Despite the lopsided loss, Norway's tournament run has been historic, as they matched their best-ever finish from 1951. Head coach Tobias Johansson praised his team's efforts, stating, We came here with a dream, and we leave with our heads held high. The journey has been incredible, even if today wasn't our day.

For Switzerland, head coach Patrick Fischer expressed confidence in his squad's form. We played a complete game tonight, solid defensively and clinical on offense. The crowd was incredible, and we want to give them a championship on Sunday. The final at Zurich's Swiss Life Arena promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the tournament, with Switzerland aiming to break their title drought against two of hockey's traditional powers.

The game will be broadcast live across Europe and North America, with millions expected to tune in to see if the hosts can finally claim gold





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