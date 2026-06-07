Swiss companies invest $27 billion in the US in first four months of the year

Swiss companies have invested a significant amount in the US, with a total of $27 billion invested between January and April. This investment is part of a larger pledge by Swiss companies to invest $200 billion in the US over the next five years. The investment is a result of a tariff agreement between Switzerland and the US, which has led to a reduction in punitive tariffs on Swiss goods.

Swiss companies invested US$27 billion in the US between January and April, as Switzerland moves to fulfil a pledge to sharply increase investment following a tariff agreement with Washington.

The figure was contained in an internal email from the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce to its members. Switzerland and the US said on Nov 14 that Swiss companies would invest US$200 billion in the US over the next five years. The pledge formed part of a preliminary agreement under which US President Donald Trump reduced punitive tariffs on Swiss goods to 15% from 39%, after imposing the higher rate at the beginning of August.

The investors include Novartis which has announced two US projects, including a biomedical research centre in San Diego and a cancer-drug production facility in Texas, while Roche is expanding output in North Carolina. Medical technology company Ypsomed is building a new factory in the state. Other investments include shipping group MSC's new North American headquarters in Miami. This also covers spending on cruise and logistics operations.

Industrial companies including machine tool maker Pfiffner Group and electronics firm Elma are expanding US production capacity. The US plans a 12.5% tariff on Swiss goods under a new measure against countries that are not doing enough to combat forced labour, compared with 10% for EU goods





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Switzerland US Investment Tariff Agreement Novartis Roche Ypsomed MSC Pfiffner Group Elma Forced Labour

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