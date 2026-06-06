Swift Progress on Penang's Mutiara Line LRT Airport and Bandar Sri Pinang Stations

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow highlights rapid construction at two key Mutiara Line LRT stations, with works intensifying and traffic management plans in place.

GEORGE TOWN: The Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit ( LRT ) stations at Penang International Airport and Bandar Sri Pinang are exhibiting the swiftest construction progress along the entire 23.7km alignment since works commenced.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that residents will soon have a clearer visual of the stations' designs. Following his inspection of both sites on Friday, June 6, Chow confirmed that these two stations have advanced most significantly since the groundbreaking ceremony at Bandar Sri Pinang in January last year. At the airport station, construction of station piers and the viaduct is proceeding smoothly, with five piers already visibly taking shape.

Meanwhile, at Bandar Sri Pinang near Persiaran Karpal Singh, foundation and column works have been completed. Crossheads, which are substantial concrete structures mounted atop station columns, form the primary support framework for each station and are integral to the superstructure. Chow indicated that construction activities across the alignment from Komtar to Silicon Island are anticipated to intensify during the second half of the year, advising the public to prepare for temporary traffic disruptions as traffic management plans are rolled out.

Pier construction is concurrently underway at fourteen locations including Permatang Damar Laut, Gelugor, SPICE, East Jelutong, Macallum and near Cecil Residensi. The first of three critical traffic management plan zones was implemented at the Jalan Tengah-Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah intersection in early May. Urging continued public support, Chow emphasized that this Federal Government project is vital for Penang's future development and connectivity





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Mutiara Line LRT Penang Construction Chow Kon Yeow Airport Station Bandar Sri Pinang Traffic Management Pier Crosshead Viaduct

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