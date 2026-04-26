Swiatek Retires from Madrid Open Due to Illness, Sabalenka Advances

Iga Swiatek was forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open due to a viral illness, while Aryna Sabalenka continued her winning streak. Other key results from both the ATP and WTA events are included.

Iga Swiatek 's campaign at the Madrid Open came to an abrupt halt on Saturday as she was forced to retire in the third round due to a viral illness.

The Polish star, a former champion in Madrid, battled through a one-set deficit against Ann Li, leveling the match but ultimately conceding at 0-3 in the deciding set. Swiatek revealed she had been battling a stomach virus for the past two days, feeling progressively worse and lacking the energy and stability needed to compete. Despite feeling optimistic about her game prior to the tournament, she expressed disappointment at being unable to showcase her abilities.

In contrast, Aryna Sabalenka continued her impressive form, extending her winning streak to 14 matches with a dominant 6-1, 6-4 victory over Jaqueline Cristian. The reigning champion displayed both power and finesse, even surprising herself with a running one-handed backhand passing shot. Sabalenka will face either Naomi Osaka or Anhelina Kalinina in the next round. Other notable results included Leylah Fernandez defeating Iva Jovic in a comeback victory, and Mirra Andreeva overcoming Dalma Galfi.

On the ATP side, defending champion Casper Ruud delivered a commanding performance, defeating Jaume Munar 6-0, 6-1. Second seed Alexander Zverev also advanced, overcoming a mid-match slump to beat Mariano Navone 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Zverev acknowledged a lapse in focus during the second set but ultimately regained control. He will next face Terence Atmane, who secured a hard-fought win against Ugo Humbert despite battling cramps.

The Madrid Open continues to deliver exciting matches and unexpected turns as players vie for the title





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Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Madrid Open Tennis ATP WTA

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