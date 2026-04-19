Suspects Flee Police After Suspicious Stop, Cable Theft Equipment Found

Three individuals are on the run from authorities after evading a police inspection at a traffic light in Kelemak. The suspects, traveling in a white Volkswagen Polo, fled when signaled to stop, leading to a chase. They eventually abandoned their vehicle and disappeared into nearby foliage. Police discovered items suspected to be used in cable theft within the abandoned car.

An intensive manhunt is underway for three individuals suspected of involvement in cable theft , following their brazen escape from a police inspection early this morning at the Kelemak traffic lights. The incident, which unfolded around 2:30 AM, began when a police Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit observed a white Volkswagen Polo exhibiting suspicious behavior. Officers signaled the driver to pull over for a routine inspection.

Instead of complying, the driver of the Volkswagen Polo accelerated rapidly, initiating a pursuit by the MPV. The chase led officers to Kampung Pegoh, where the suspects eventually abandoned their vehicle. Upon arriving in the village, the three individuals, described as being dressed in dark clothing with one notable individual wearing a red cap, exited the car and fled on foot into the dense surrounding bushes. This swift evasion tactic underscores their apparent determination to avoid apprehension.

Following the suspects' escape, a thorough examination of the abandoned vehicle was conducted by the attending officers. During this inspection, a collection of equipment strongly believed to be associated with cable theft operations was discovered. This finding provides a critical link between the fleeing suspects and the alleged criminal activity.

Alor Gajah district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Abu Bakar confirmed the details of the incident in a statement issued today, highlighting the ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. The police have initiated a comprehensive operation, codenamed Op Tutup, specifically designed to locate and apprehend the fugitives. Furthermore, the registered owner of the vehicle has been identified and is expected to cooperate with investigators to aid in the ongoing probe.

The police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in their investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the events unfolding or possesses any relevant information is strongly urged to contact the Alor Gajah district police headquarters hotline at 06-5564153. Their cooperation could prove invaluable in resolving this case and preventing future acts of cable theft.





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Cable Theft Police Pursuit Suspects At Large Alor Gajah Criminal Investigation

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