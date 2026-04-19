Suspects Flee Police After Suspicious Activity, Linked to Cable Theft

Three individuals are on the run from police in Alor Gajah after evading an inspection that followed suspicious behavior, with evidence suggesting their involvement in cable theft. Authorities have launched a manhunt and are appealing for public assistance.

Authorities are actively pursuing three individuals suspected of involvement in cable theft following a dramatic evasion during a traffic stop in Alor Gajah early this morning. The incident unfolded at approximately 2:30 AM at the Kelemak traffic lights, where a white Volkswagen Polo was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior by a police Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit.

Officers signaled for the vehicle to pull over for a routine inspection. Instead of complying, the driver of the Volkswagen Polo accelerated away, initiating a pursuit by the MPV. The chase led police to Kampung Pegoh, a nearby village.

Upon reaching the village, the three occupants, described as being dressed in dark clothing with one individual noted to be wearing a red cap, exited the vehicle and vanished into the dense surrounding bushes. A subsequent examination of the abandoned vehicle revealed a collection of equipment that law enforcement officials believe is directly linked to cable theft activities.

The discovery of these tools strengthens the police's suspicion regarding the occupants' illicit intentions. In response to the escape and the evidence found, the Alor Gajah district police have launched a comprehensive operation, codenamed Op Tutup, specifically aimed at locating and apprehending the fleeing suspects.

Simultaneously, investigators have identified the registered owner of the white Volkswagen Polo and are seeking their assistance to aid in the ongoing investigation. The police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in their efforts. Anyone who may have witnessed the events or possesses relevant details is strongly encouraged to contact the Alor Gajah district police headquarters hotline at 06-5564153.

This operation underscores the commitment of local law enforcement to combating property crime and ensuring the safety and security of essential infrastructure.





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Cable Theft Police Pursuit Suspects On The Run Alor Gajah Criminal Investigation

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