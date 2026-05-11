Suspect in Brutal Murder of Girl with 61 Stab Wounds to Face Charges in Court Tomorrow

One of two suspects in a shocking murder case will be charged in court tomorrow in Kota Bharu. The victim, a young girl, was found with 61 stab wounds in Kampung Simah, Ketereh. Police confirm the ongoing investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code, with forensic evidence pointing to a horrifying crime.

KOTA BHARU : One of the two suspects in the brutal murder case of a young girl found with 61 stab wounds in Kampung Simah, Ketereh, will be charged in the Kota Bharu Court tomorrow.

This was confirmed by Kota Bharu Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Azmir Damiri when contacted today. Utusan Malaysia reported on May 8 that the police obtained an additional seven-day remand period for the two suspects in the brutal murder case involving a young girl found with 61 stab wounds in Kampung Simah, Ketereh, last Friday. The remand extension, until May 14, was granted by Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid at the Kota Bharu Magistrate's Court.

The purpose of the extension is to complete the investigation papers under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. Earlier, the police found 61 stab wounds on the girl's body, believed to have been murdered before her corpse was discarded in Kampung Simah. This information was obtained from the initial forensic examination conducted by the forensic team from the face to the feet.

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting calls for justice and stricter policing in the region. Local authorities have assured the public that every effort is being made to ensure a thorough investigation and swift prosecution of those responsible.

Meanwhile, community leaders are urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperative with law enforcement to prevent similar incidents in the future





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Murder Kota Bharu Forensic Investigation Section 302 Penal Code Stab Wounds

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