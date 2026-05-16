Suspect Arrested, Parts of Protected Wildlife Found

A former forest ranger was arrested in Sabah after allegedly possessing various parts of protected wildlife. The parts were estimated to be worth over RM500,000.

A former forest ranger , accused of possessing various parts of protected wildlife, is being investigated for offenses under the Sabah Wildlife Conservation Enactment of 1997.

Stating that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the same enactment, Malaysian police have charged the 61-year-old man with possessing or hunting protected wildlife, which could result in a fine of RM50,000 to RM250,000, or a prison term of up to five years. The man has also been charged with offenses under Section 41(2) of the same enactment, which is for selling protected wildlife.

The penalty for this offense is a minimum fine of RM30,000 to RM100,000, or a maximum of three years in prison





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