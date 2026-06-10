Survivor Miksudiar Aluj Still Haunted by 47-Day Ordeal in Malaysian Forest 11 Years After Tragic Disappearance

Miksudiar Aluj, now 22, describes the lasting psychological impact of being lost for 47 days in the Bertam forest with her friend Norieen Yaakob in 2015, a tragedy that claimed the lives of five other Orang Asli children. Despite rescue, she avoids forests and has never discussed the event with Norieen, focusing instead on her present life farming in Kelantan.

KOTA BARU: The trauma of spending 47 days lost in the forest as a child remains vivid for survivor Miksudiar Aluj , even 11 years after the ordeal.

Miksudiar, now 22, said the experience continues to haunt her to the extent that she has avoided entering a forest since her rescue in 2015.

"I was 11 years old when my then 10-year-old friend Norieen Yaakob and I went missing in the Bertam forest near Pos Tohoi in August that year. " "I have not gone into a forest again since then due to lingering fear," she told Sinar Harian in a recent interview. The girls were found alive, but five of their friends died in what became one of the country's most heartbreaking missing-persons tragedies.

Recalling the ordeal, Miksudiar said she could hear the voices of people searching for her and Norieen, but never managed to see them. She said that throughout the 47 days they spent in the jungle, they did not encounter anyone involved in the search and rescue (SAR) operation.

"We survived by eating leaves and wild fruits while hiding near a river, occasionally coming out when we were hungry," she said. When they were eventually rescued, Miksudiar was found suffering from severe malnutrition, significant weight loss and emotional trauma. Miksudiar said that despite meeting Norieen several times over the years, they have never discussed the tragedy.

"I do not want to recall the incident. Besides, we are safe and happy with our lives now. Norieen is married and has a child," she said. The fifth of eight siblings, Miksudiar lives in Kampung Gawin near Pos Gob in Gua Musang and works with her family planting vegetables.

On Aug 23, 2015, seven Orang Asli pupils from SK Tohoi ran away from their hostel to avoid punishment after bathing in a river near the school without their teachers' permission. Their disappearance shocked the nation as days turned into weeks without any news of their whereabouts.

Then Kelantan police chief Datuk Mazlan Lazim said Miksudiar and Norieen were found 3.3km from the SAR operations centre at 12.15pm, sheltering beneath exposed tree roots along the banks of Sungai Perias. The bodies of their five friends - Ika Ayel, nine; Haikal Yaakob, Sasa Sobrie and Linda Rosli, all aged eight; and Juvina David, seven - were later discovered in the forest





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Miksudiar Aluj Orang Asli Missing Children Search And Rescue Trauma Malaysia Forest Tragedy SK Tohoi Bertam Forest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jungle survivor Jaslinda Saludin smiles through fatigue, family says appetite and spirit returning fastTAPAH, June 8 — After enduring 14 days in the jungle, hiker Jaslinda Saludin is steadily regaining strength, with her family saying she is cheerful and has begun eating again.The...

Read more »

Aunt Vows To Raise 3-Year-Old Sole Survivor Of Kedah Crash That Killed 6 Family Members&8220;She&8217;s like my own child.&8221;

Read more »

Breast cancer survivor wins Mother of the Year AwardTAWAU: For nearly a decade, Cindy Yeoh Siew Lee has fought one challenge after another.

Read more »

Everest survivor out of intensive care, as probe calls growKUALA LUMPUR: Government-linked investment companies (GLICs), namely the Employees Provident Fund, Permodalan Nasional Bhd and Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP), will allocate a portion of their capital to support companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to value creation and the adoption of 'MY Value Up' principles.

Read more »