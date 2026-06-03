Survey Reveals High Resignation to Unhealthy Lifestyles in Southeast Asia Amid Respiratory Health Gaps

A multi-country survey highlights that many adults in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines accept that a healthy lifestyle is not for them, with Malaysians showing the highest resignation. Respiratory illnesses like pneumonia and RSV are often overlooked until severe, and social media is increasingly used for health information, sometimes leading to misinformation.

A recent survey across Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines reveals a troubling trend: a significant portion of adults in these Southeast Asian nations have accepted the notion that a healthy lifestyle is unattainable for them.

The findings show that one in three Malaysians (35.3%) have resigned themselves to this idea, the highest level among the four participating countries. Deborah Seifert, Pfizer's Cluster Lead for the region, notes that this mindset is increasingly common across Southeast Asia. She observes that adults often delay crucial health conversations, particularly about respiratory illnesses like pneumococcal pneumonia, influenza, RSV, and Covid-19, which do not wait for a convenient moment to strike.

The survey, conducted by YouGov, indicates that while 70% to 83% of adults across the four countries aspire to be fit and healthy, at least one in three admits they do not prioritize their health as they should. Healthcare professionals emphasize that respiratory health is frequently overlooked until it severely disrupts daily life.

Dr Lim Wee Peng, a Singaporean general practitioner, explains that many adults assume they are healthy as long as they can continue working and caring for family, postponing medical discussions until a serious infection or hospitalization occurs. He suggests that programs like Healthier SG, which encourage long-term relationships with primary care doctors, could help strengthen preventive healthcare conversations by allowing issues to be raised earlier and more practically.

The consequences of delayed care often extend beyond the individual, causing emotional and financial strain on families. Dr Karl Hansen, a Filipino infectious disease physician, highlights that financial constraints are a major barrier to preventive healthcare in the Philippines, where out-of-pocket expenses are common. He stresses the need for physicians to effectively communicate that health matters, even amidst economic struggles.

The survey also reveals that many adults in the region turn to social media for health information before consulting a doctor. In Indonesia, 62% of adults cite social media as a source, compared to only 30% who rely on healthcare professionals. Dr Dirga Rambe, an Indonesian internal medicine physician, warns that while social media raises awareness, it does not always provide accurate information.

Notably, half of Indonesian adults (51.3%) and a similar proportion in Malaysia (51.9%) research treatment options on their own before seeing a doctor. Dr Dirga views this positively as a sign of growing health interest, turning information into conversation and action.

However, only 57.2% of Malaysians agreed they normally use only drugs recommended by their doctors. Doctors like Filipino cardiologist Dr Anthony Cueto Leachon call for more active communication of respiratory health risks in relatable ways, suggesting physicians engage with social media influencers to combat misinformation. Health messaging often fails because medical information is not presented in a manner that resonates with the public.

Moreover, some respiratory infections, such as RSV, continue to be underestimated and wrongly associated only with infants and young children, despite their serious impact on adults. The survey underscores the need for improved public health strategies and doctor-patient dialogue to address these gaps in respiratory health awareness and prevention across Southeast Asia





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Southeast Asia Health Survey Respiratory Illnesses Preventive Healthcare Social Media Health Misinformation Doctor-Patient Communication

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