Surveillance Footage Traces Missing Gunung Batu Putih Hiker Towards Kem Sukaneka

New surveillance footage shows missing hiker Jaslinda Saludin moving towards Kem Sukaneka, confirming search hypotheses based on physical evidence. The Perak Fire and Rescue Department details the latest developments in the ongoing rescue operation.

The case of the missing hiker at Gunung Batu Putih has seen a significant development with the release of surveillance footage showing the victim, Jaslinda Saludin , 49, moving towards Kem Sukaneka .

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Sayani Saidon confirmed that images retrieved from cameras operated by the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) and the Forestry Department captured the hiker on May 24 at approximately 11:20 am. This visual evidence strongly supports the ongoing search hypothesis that the victim was heading toward Kem Sukaneka, a direction consistent with earlier discoveries of shoe prints and water bottles along the trail.

The footage was recorded at a strategic location with two subsequent junctions, one leading to Kem Sukaneka and the other to a water point. Notably, the path to the water point was deliberately blocked with a wooden structure, signaling it was not an official trail, and there were no subsequent images indicating the victim reversed course.

The same camera also documented the presence of eight STORM (Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia) members and mountain guides on May 25 at 5:15 pm, highlighting the continuation of organized search efforts. Jaslinda Saludin was part of a larger hiking expedition on the Trans Spencer Chapman trail on May 23, comprising 14 other hikers and two guides. According to reports, she and another hiker, Mohd Hanafi Neikmad, 41, encountered health complications during the trek and paused.

While Hanafi remained at the stopping point, Jaslinda chose to continue her ascent toward the mountain summit and was last seen independently on the morning of May 24 at 7:30 am. This decision to press on alone, despite existing health issues, is considered a critical factor in her subsequent disappearance. The search operation has been extensive, involving multiple agencies and specialized teams, but it has not been without incident.

On the night of May 29, a fire department member sustained injuries to his thigh, knee, and ankle while navigating the terrain between Kem Kantoi and Sungai Busok. The injured responder was successfully evacuated to base camp for medical attention, underscoring the physically demanding and hazardous conditions faced by rescue personnel.

The situation remains fluid as approximately 43 search and rescue personnel continue to comb the forested area, maintaining hope for a positive outcome despite the challenging environment and the passage of time. Authorities have not disclosed the precise nature of Jaslinda Saludin's health issues, but the combination of a solo continuation, the steep and unfamiliar terrain, and the inherent risks of high-altitude trekking are central to the investigation.

The surveillance footage provides a tangible anchor for the search, narrowing the focus to the Kem Sukaneka zone. The involvement of Perhilitan and Forestry Department cameras was instrumental, demonstrating inter-agency cooperation. The public and the hiking community are being urged to exercise extreme caution and proper preparation when engaging in such expeditions.

As the operation enters its second week, the primary objective remains the safe location of the missing hiker, while the safety of the rescuers themselves is equally paramount given the recent injury sustained





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Missing Hiker Gunung Batu Putih Surveillance Footage Kem Sukaneka Jaslinda Saludin Perak Fire And Rescue Search And Rescue Malaysia Hiking Accident

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tentera Darat korban 18 ekor lembu sempena AidiladhaSebanyak 18 ekor lembu dikorbankan sempena Majlis Ibadah Korban Perdana Tentera Darat Malaysia 2026 di Kem Perdana Sungai Besi, semalam.

Read more »

Yamal belum pasti selamatkan SepanyolTonggak berusia 18 tahun milik Barcelona itu masih bergelut dengan kecederaan dialami sejak April lalu sekali gus menimbulkan keresahan besar kem juara Eropah tersebut.

Read more »

Search for Missing Hiker Continues with Surveillance Footage RetrievalA team has been deployed to retrieve surveillance camera footage around the Gunung Batu Putih hiking trail to monitor whether a female hiker reported missing for the past week was detected passing through the area.

Read more »

Rescuers retrieve trail camera data in search for missing hiker Jaslinda on Gunung Batu PutihTAPAH, May 30 — A team has been deployed to retrieve surveillance camera chips around the Gunung Batu Putih hiking trail here to monitor whether a female hiker reported missing...

Read more »