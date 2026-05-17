Surging Oil Prices Threatening India’s Economy, Currency Soars to Record Low

India is battling the aftermath of a Middle East conflict that has driven up oil prices, nearing an escalation in the fight to stabilize the country’s economy and currency amidst a widening current account deficit and volatile foreign exchange reserves.

MUMBAI: India is scrambling to salvage a sinking rupee as surging oil prices linked to the Middle East conflict threaten to disrupt the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The currency has dropped more than 5% since the crisis erupted in February, extending losses from 2025 and making it Asia’s worst-performing major currency in 2026 so far. It hit a record low of over 96 to the US dollar on Friday, prompting officials to signal that halting further depreciation is a key macroeconomic priority.

India’s central bank has already poured billions of dollars to stabilise the currency, curbed speculative trading and offered a special credit line to oil importers to ease dollar demand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged voluntary austerity measures to rein in dollar-guzzling imports, including cutting down on gold buying and foreign travel for a year. However, the pressure persists





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Middle East Conflict Oil Prices India’S Economy Currency Current Account Deficit

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