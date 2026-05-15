Supporting Neurodivergent Students: Understanding and Empowering Educators in Malaysia

This news article highlights the contributions of Taarana Special Needs Education in educating children with special learning requirements, particularly those with neurodivergence. The article also discusses the misconceptions surrounding neurodivergence and the challenges in teaching and preparing more trained educators.

KUALA LUMPUR: Sunitha Sivakumaran describes a boy named Simon, who had a challenging behavior due to hyperactivity but was not suitable for other special-needs centers.

Sunitha and her team, including Simon's mom, explored the root cause of Simon's behavior and discovered his specific sensory needs. They implemented healthier ways to address his needs, leading to significant improvements in his behavior over time. During Open Day, Simon even performed on stage as part of a group, something his mom was overjoyed by. Sunitha emphasized the importance of understanding and catering to each child's strengths and abilities in special education.

Teachers should explore innovative teaching strategies and respond to students' diverse needs creatively and flexibly, Despite growing awareness, many still believe neurodivergence can be cured, leading to misconceptions like all neurodivergent children are the same. Sunitha also highlighted the need for more training and preparedness in special-needs teacher training in Malaysia to ensure a sustainable pool of skilled and understanding educators





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Neurodivergent Education Understanding Neurodivergence Supporting Parents And Teachers Innovative Teaching Strategies Preparing A Sustainable Workforce

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