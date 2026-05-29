Supermax expands in Brazil, acquires assets, while facing first quarterly loss since 2008

Supermax Corporation Bhd is investing US$50 million in a Brazilian glove plant, acquiring stakes in Centrix Engineering and a Penang property, while Malaysia's grid modernisation targets data centre demand; the company also announced a new managing director and reported its first quarterly loss since 2008 due to foreign exchange losses and inventory impairments.

Supermax Corporation Bhd's associate company, Supermax Brasil Importadora S/A, will establish a medical glove manufacturing facility in the State of Paraná, Brazil , with a total investment commitment of approximately 250.0 million Brazil ian real, equivalent to US$50.0 million or RM195.0 million.

This move marks a significant expansion into the Latin American market, leveraging Brazil's large domestic healthcare demand and strategic positioning for exports. The facility is expected to enhance the group's global manufacturing footprint and provide long-term growth opportunities. In a separate development, Supermax has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Chin Kok You to acquire a 51% stake in the mechanical and electrical firm Centrix Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd for RM14.3 million.

This acquisition aligns with Supermax's strategy to strengthen its operational capabilities and vertical integration within its supply chain. Additionally, the company is acquiring an industrial property in Nibong Tebal, Penang, for RM13.5 million in cash to support the expansion of its production and manufacturing activities. These moves underscore Supermax's commitment to scaling up its manufacturing infrastructure in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's power grid modernization programme, valued at RM43.0 billion, is accelerating to meet the rising demand from data centres across the country. The national utility has incorporated future energy requirements into broader generation planning, ensuring long-term system readiness. This initiative is critical for supporting Malaysia's digital economy growth and attracting further foreign investment in technology infrastructure.

In corporate governance news, Supermax announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Kelvin Lee Chin Chuan as group managing director, effective June 1, 2026. This succession planning reflects the company's focus on leadership continuity and strategic direction.

However, the company's financial performance showed mixed results. For the fiscal year 2026, Supermax concluded with a quarterly net loss, its first quarter in the red since 2008. The loss was driven by unrealised foreign exchange losses and a substantial impairment on unsold inventories, which completely offset higher revenue. In a separate quarter, net profit dipped to RM2.5 billion from RM2.6 billion in the year-ago quarter, with earnings per share declining to 20.53 sen from 21.45 sen.

In yet another period, net profit fell 64% in the first quarter from a year earlier, as increased provisions and a decline in interest income offset gains in non-interest income





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Supermax Brazil Glove Manufacturing Investment Acquisition Centrix Engineering Penang Industrial Property Grid Modernisation Data Centre Kelvin Lee Quarterly Loss Financial Results Malaysia

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