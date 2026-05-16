Sunway University and Tourism Malaysia Collaborate for Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Tourism

Sunway University and Tourism Malaysia collaborated to commemorate International Sun Bear Day 2026, highlighting a shared commitment towards biodiversity conservation, environmental education, and sustainable tourism in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

Sunway University commemorated International Sun Bear Day 2026 on 16 May, with a vibrant celebration held in partnership with Tourism Malaysia , highlighting a shared commitment towards biodiversity conservation , environmental education , and sustainable tourism in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

A bear-y eventful day Hosted at Sunway University campus, representatives from Tourism Malaysia, academics, students, and members of the community converged to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the Malayan Sun Bear, while positioning Malaysia’s natural heritage as a cornerstone of the Visit Malaysia 2026 narrative. Among the distinguished guests present was Mr Mohd Akbal Setia, Senior Director of Advertising & Digital and Head of Secretariat Visit Malaysia 2026, whose presence underscored the strong collaboration between Tourism Malaysia and Sunway University in promoting conservation awareness through education and community engagement.

An ode to the Malayan Sun Bear As one of the world’s most biodiverse nations, Malaysia is home to the Malayan Sun Bear, the smallest bear species in the world and a significant symbol of the country’s rich natural heritage. The species has also been selected as a key icon for the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign through its official mascots, Wira and Manja, reflecting Malaysia’s identity as a vibrant, welcoming, and environmentally conscious destination.

The presence of Wira and Manja alongside Sunway University’s own mascots, Samson and Sophia, further symbolised the shared vision between the University and Tourism Malaysia in promoting awareness and appreciation for Malaysia’s biodiversity. Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President and Vice Chancellor of Sunway University, shared, ‘We are proud to host this event in support of biodiversity awareness, and in alignment with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

As a Campus With A Conscience and a mission-driven fifth-generation university, sustainability is not a slogan. It is embedded in our teaching, our research, and our partnerships. We believe that education must go beyond the classroom, shaping individuals who are not only knowledgeable, but also responsible stewards of the environment.

’ A 2-in-1 celebration The celebration also coincided with Teachers’ Day, offering a meaningful opportunity to recognise the contributions of educators in shaping future generations who are not only knowledgeable, but also socially and environmentally responsible. As Malaysia prepares for Visit Malaysia 2026, both Sunway University and Tourism Malaysia reaffirmed the importance of ensuring tourism and conservation go hand in hand.

Through strategic collaborations and awareness-driven initiatives, the partnership aims to strengthen global appreciation for Malaysia’s unique biodiversity while encouraging more sustainable and responsible engagement with nature. Also read: A Shared Gift of Reading: Sunway University & BookXcess Collaborate For World Book Da





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Sunway University Tourism Malaysia International Sun Bear Day Biodiversity Conservation Environmental Education Sustainable Tourism Visit Malaysia 2026 Campaign Malayan Sun Bear Wira And Manja Samson And Sophia Professor Sibrandes Poppema Teachers’ Day Tourism And Conservation Sustainable And Responsible Engagement With Na

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