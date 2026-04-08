Sunway's Takeover Offer for IJM Corporation Lapses Due to Insufficient Shareholder Acceptance

Sunway Bhd's offer to acquire IJM Corporation Bhd has failed to reach the required threshold of shareholder acceptance, leading to the offer's lapse. The announcement was made by Maybank Investment Bank Bhd. IJM will now proceed with its strategic plans, while Sunway expresses its appreciation to stakeholders and reaffirms its commitment to long-term value creation.

The takeover offer by Sunway Bhd for IJM Corporation Bhd has officially lapsed after failing to secure acceptance from shareholders holding more than 50 per cent of IJM's voting shares. This announcement, made by Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB) on behalf of Sunway, signals the end of a proposed acquisition that had garnered significant attention within the investment community. The offer closed at 5 pm on Monday, April 6, 2026, marking a definitive conclusion to the process.

Consequently, all previously accepted shares will be returned to their respective holders, and Sunway will no longer be bound by any prior acceptances of the offer. As the clock ticked down to the deadline, Sunway had received valid acceptances representing 1.17 billion IJM shares, which accounted for 33.43 per cent of IJM's total voting shares. The outcome of the offer highlights the importance of shareholder perspectives and the complexities inherent in large-scale corporate transactions. The failure to meet the required threshold underscores the confidence that a significant portion of IJM shareholders have in the company's intrinsic value and long-term prospects, leading them to resist the takeover bid. This development provides a clear indication that IJM shareholders, after careful consideration, decided against the offer. \Following the conclusion of the offer, IJM Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Datuk Lee Chun Fai issued a statement expressing the company's commitment to move forward with renewed resolve. He emphasized the group's dedication to executing an enhanced strategy, focused on delivering value across its diverse portfolio of core businesses. Datuk Lee acknowledged the interest generated by the takeover bid within the investment community and extended gratitude to shareholders for their continued engagement and considered evaluation of the offer. IJM's focus will now shift towards accelerating the execution of its strategic priorities across key areas, including its robust construction order book, its expansive property development pipeline, its established infrastructure concession portfolio, and its ongoing overseas expansion initiatives. The company's strategic roadmap suggests a clear and well-defined path for the future, centered on maximizing value creation for shareholders and stakeholders, and capitalising on its existing strengths and ongoing projects. Furthermore, IJM expressed its confidence in its ability to achieve its strategic objectives, emphasizing its commitment to operational excellence, project delivery, and financial performance. \Sunway, in a separate statement, conveyed its sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and partners who took the time to evaluate the offer. The company acknowledged the decision of IJM shareholders and the outcome of the process, recognizing the diverse perspectives that naturally arise in transactions of this magnitude. Sunway emphasized its commitment to creating long-term value for its stakeholders, the communities it serves, and the nation as a whole. Sunway will continue to concentrate its efforts on building upon its existing strengths and strategically pursue business opportunities with discipline. The company also reiterated its commitment to sustained growth, operational excellence, and responsible corporate citizenship. The conclusion of this takeover bid serves as a clear indication of the inherent complexity in major corporate acquisitions, specifically highlighting the influence of shareholders in the final determination. It reinforces the significance of aligning a transaction's strategic objectives with the interests of all stakeholders, and the essentiality of detailed due diligence and transparent communication throughout the process





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IJM Corporation Sunway Bhd Takeover Offer Shareholders Mergers And Acquisitions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trading ideas: IJM, Affin, Kerjaya, Cypark, Sunview, TNB, Nextgreen, EG, PTT, TSR Capital, Kee Ming, T7, KenyalangApril 3 (Reuters) - Elon ⁠Musk is requiring banks and other advisers ⁠working on SpaceX's planned IPO to buy subscriptions ‌to Grok, his artificial intelligence chatbot, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Read more »

Double the sushi, double the joy: Sushiro confirms two new outlets in PJ and SunwayPETALING JAYA, April 6 — Get your sushi belts ready, Klang Valley residents. Japan’s beloved conveyor belt giant, Sushiro, is about to double its footprint in the city.After...

Read more »

IJM and Sunway Shares Fall Ahead of Takeover DeadlineShare prices of IJM Corporation Bhd and Sunway Bhd experienced a decline in early trading today, preceding the deadline for IJM shareholders to accept Sunway's takeover offer. The market reaction is influenced by key institutional investors' decisions and the company's advice to shareholders.

Read more »

Sunway's Takeover Offer for IJM Corporation FailsSunway Bhd's conditional voluntary takeover offer for IJM Corporation Bhd has lapsed after failing to secure over 50% of voting shares. The offer, made in January at RM3.15 per share, concluded today with Sunway holding 33.43% of IJM's shares. IJM had previously urged shareholders to reject the offer, considering it unfair, and will now proceed with its strategy.

Read more »

Trading ideas: Sunway, IJM, AMMB, AirAsia X, MNRB, Geohan, Reneuco, PT Resources, Topmix, Enest, Hibiscus, Bumi Armada, DXNApril 6 (Reuters) - OpenAI urged ⁠the California and Delaware attorneys general to consider investigating Elon ⁠Musk and his associates' 'improper and anti-competitive behavior', ahead of a ‌trial between the two sides set to begin this month.

Read more »

Usaha Sunway ambil alih IJM gagalPemegang saham IJM Corporation Bhd. menolak tawaran pengambilalihan sukarela bersyarat oleh Sunway Berhad ke atas semua saham biasanya.

Read more »