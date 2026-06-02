Sungai Manik Top Students Receive Cash Awards at Community Aidilfitri Feast

More than 5,000 villagers attended the Aidilfitri Kenduri Rakyat in Pasir Salak where outstanding SPM 2025 students from Sungai Manik were honored with cash contributions from NGO Skuad Prihatin. The initiative, which this year included students studying outside the constituency, aims to encourage continued academic success.

Outstanding students from the 2025 SPM examination in the Sungai Manik constituency recently received recognition during a People's Feast ( Kenduri Rakyat ) event held in Pasir Salak.

The acknowledgment, which aimed to honor their academic achievements, included cash contributions ranging from RM200 to RM400 provided by a non-governmental organization, Skuad Prihatin. The patron of Skuad Prihatin, Mohd. Nazari Sabran, stated that the financial assistance serves as a token of appreciation for the students' diligent efforts and perseverance that led to their excellent results. He expressed hope that the recognition would boost their morale and encourage them to pursue further excellence at higher levels of education.

"After this, they will receive their offer letters for university," he remarked during the Sungai Manik State Assembly Aidilfitri Feast 2026, organized at Dewan Besar Parit 6/6, Pekan Rabu in Pasir Salak. According to Nazari, the number of beneficiaries under the outstanding student program increased this year after it was extended to include Sungai Manik students pursuing education outside the local area.

"Last year we also provided contributions to students who achieved 5A and above, but the support was limited to those from four specific schools. " "Before, we gave to top students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Manik, SMK Sultan Abdullah, SMK Kampung Bahagia, and SMK Dato' Sagor. " "This year, we opened it to all Sungai Manik students who succeeded, regardless of whether they study outside the district or state. Alhamdulillah, the response has been very encouraging," he explained.

Meanwhile, Nazari noted that the Aidilfitri Feast event drew an overwhelmingly positive turnout, with over 5,000 local residents in attendance. He also mentioned that, in addition to the student awards, the program included the distribution of food packets to 250 families and contributions to 26 prospective Hajj pilgrims from the Sungai Manik constituency.

"Alhamdulillah, the program, which also involved collaboration with other NGOs based in Sungai Manik, proceeded smoothly and successfully," he concluded





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SPM 2025 Sungai Manik Student Awards Kenduri Rakyat Skuad Prihatin NGO Cash Contribution Academic Excellence

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