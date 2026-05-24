Sunderland qualify for Europe in their first season following promotion

Sunderland became the fifth side in Premier League history to qualify for Europe in their first season following promotion after beating Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sunderland became the fifth side in Premier League history to qualify for Europe in their first season following promotion after beating Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

A 25th-minute volley from Trai Hume and a second-half own goal from Malo Gusto lifted Sunderland into seventh place in the table. Cole Palmer pulled one back for a Chelsea side who had Wesley Fofana sent off. Sunderland will join Bournemouth, who drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, in the Europa League next season with Chelsea missing out on Europe entirely. The Conference League spot went to Brighton & Hove Albion in eighth despite a 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United.

United, whose talisman Bruno Fernandes scored a goal and supplied a record-breaking 21st assist of the season, had Champions League qualification wrapped up as did champions Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa. Liverpool picked up the point they needed to make mathematically certain with a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford. Crystal Palace can also qualify for next season's Europa League if they beat Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final in Leipzig on Wednesday.

Sunderland last played in Europe in the 1973-74 Cup Winners’ Cup but after a superb return season in the top flight they have a lot to look forward to next season. At the start of the season I don’t think anybody would have given us a chance to stay up never mind to do what we’ve done, Hume told BBC Sport.

But it’s all credit to the owner, the staff, the players they have brought in, the players they kept and the way we have worked every day. We have worked our socks off and we fully deserved that. Bournemouth, who were in the third tier of English football 13 years ago, will play in Europe for the first time after Marcus Tavernier’s second-half equaliser earned a point at Forest in coach Andoni Iraola's final game in charge.

It’s strange in a way but also I feel very pleased I can give them back everything they gave me. I leave with very good results and European qualification, Iraola told BBC Sport. I feel very, very happy. I don’t think we could have asked for a lot more.

A season in sixth position, unbeaten in the second half of the season, I think this is a very difficult achievement. I think it’s a great moment. Before kickoff there was an outside chance of Champions League football for Bournemouth if other results opened up a sixth qualification position for English clubs but that evaporated with Aston Villa’s 2-1 win at Manchester City.

England striker Ollie Watkins grabbed two second-half goals to spoil City coach Pep Guardiola's farewell party after 10 years with the club and guarantee fourth place for Villa. It was a day of sendoffs at Anfield too as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson played their last games for Liverpool. Salah supplied the assist for Curtis Jones’s opener but Kevin Schade’s 64th-minute equaliser earned a draw for Brentford. They missed out on a Conference League place on goal difference.

To get so close and not quite get over the line is tough to take. We have to kick on again next year, Brentford’s former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson told Sky Sports





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