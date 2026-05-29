Summit of Titans II to Redefine Leadership in the AI Era

Futurefirst Solutions hosts a summit for top executives to discuss AI-driven leadership, featuring keynote by Prof Keith Carter and launch of TARANTULA TRAIL initiative.

Futurefirst Solutions will host the Summit of Titans II on June 9, 2024, with the goal of redefining leadership in the age of artificial intelligence.

The event is part of efforts to strengthen Malaysia's national AI roadmap by discussing leadership readiness in this transformative era. It will gather senior business figures and top executives from multinational corporations and government-linked companies across Malaysia, including general managers, managing directors, and chief human resource officers who oversee tens of thousands of employees.

Co-founder Shankar Nagalingam stated that the AI era demands a new form of leadership, not merely technical understanding but the courage to guide organizations through uncertainty and change. He emphasized that those who lead boldly will thrive, while others risk being left behind. The summit aims to equip key decision-makers with the skills and mindset needed to steer their organizations amid rapid AI-driven disruption, strengthening collaboration, decision-making, and leadership preparedness across sectors.

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be officially opened by Tan Sri Datuk Seri Dr. Ir. Ahmad Tajuddin Ali, Chairman of SIRIM Bhd and Pro-Chancellor of Universiti Sains Malaysia. Following the opening, Professor Keith Carter, a renowned AI strategist, author, and TEDx speaker, will deliver a keynote on the leadership capabilities essential in an AI-powered world. His address will explore how leaders can harness AI while maintaining human-centric values.

The keynote will be followed by a cross-industry panel discussion featuring Catherine Lian, ASEAN Lead at IBM; Ang Wee Seng, President of the Semiconductor Industry Association of Singapore; and Sunderaj Nagalingam, founder of Binacap. The panel will delve into industry-specific challenges and opportunities posed by AI adoption. A major attraction is The Titans' Fireside, a 20-minute unscripted conversation between Dell Technologies General Manager Andy M and Experian General Manager Chua Chai Peng.

They are expected to debate whether AI could replace 30 percent of the corporate workforce within 24 months and assess how senior leaders are truly preparing for such a scenario in their own organizations. Co-founder Dr. Chanthiran Veerasamy underscored that waiting for AI to mature is no longer a strategy. He argued that leaders who act decisively today will define the future of their industries, while those who hesitate will merely follow.

The summit will also host the official launch of TARANTULA TRAIL, a new leadership initiative by Futurefirst Solutions. A cinematic teaser for the initiative will be shown during the event, and both co-founders will share the development story with attendees. Summit of Titans II builds on the success of the first edition, which received enthusiastic response from senior leaders. This second edition arrives at a pivotal moment as AI transitions from experimental pilot programs to core business operations in Malaysia.

With AI reshaping how companies operate, the organizers assert that the pressing question is no longer whether leaders should act, but whether they are already prepared. Registration for the summit, which is sponsored by UOA Academy and Technomech, is exclusive and available online





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