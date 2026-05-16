Sultan Perak, Others Attend the 55th National Teachers' Day Celebrations in Ipoh

The news text reports on a gathering held in Ipoh to celebrate the 55th National Teachers' Day. The Sultan of Perak, the Raja Permaisuri, Raja Muda, and other royals accompanied the Menteri Besar and the Minister of Education to attend the event. In her speech, the Minister of Education emphasized the importance of adapting to continuous change, especially in education, and how the 'Rancangan Pendidikan Malaysia' (RPM) aims to make the education system more relevant and competitive.

IPOH: Sultan Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah berkenan berangkat menghadiri Majlis Santapan Malam sempena Sambutan Hari Guru Peringkat Kebangsaan kali ke-55, di sini malam tadi.

Keberangkatan baginda diiringi Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim bersama Raja Muda Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa dan Raja Di Hilir Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah. Yang turut hadir, Menteri Besar Perak, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad; Menteri Pendidikan, Fadhlina Sidek; Timbalan Menteri Pendidikan, Wong Kah Woh dan Pengerusi Jawatankuasa Pendidikan, Pengajian Tinggi, Belia dan Sukan Perak, Datuk Khairudin Abu Hanipah





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National Teachers' Day Sultan Of Perak Raja Permaisuri Raja Muda National Education Minister Sabah Jawa Batu Pahat Sarawak Susu-Hampeh Mentri Besar Gerakan Perpaduan 1 'Baru'

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