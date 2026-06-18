Sultan Pahang's Decree on Sovereignty Must Guide Handling of Illegal Immigrants and Rohingya Issue, Says MCCC Chairman

Malaysia Community Crime Care (MCCC) Pahang Chairman Daniel Khoo emphasized the need to uphold Sultan Pahang's firm stance on national sovereignty when addressing illegal immigration and the Rohingya community. He called for stringent actions to protect national security, economic interests, and the country's image, while balancing humanitarian duties with citizen welfare. Daniel also advocated for attracting skilled foreign professionals instead of over-relying on humanitarian aid, and urged stronger enforcement against unlicensed foreign businesses, as well as proper international mechanisms for refugee resettlement.

KUALA LUMPUR: The firm decree from the Sultan of Pahang regarding the sovereignty of the nation must be properly upheld and used as a guideline in addressing the issue of illegal immigrants and the Rohingya community in Malaysia.

The Chairman of Malaysia Community Crime Care (MCCC) Pahang, Daniel Khoo, said that in this matter, His Majesty has consistently shown high concern for national affairs and this issue requires serious attention from the relevant authorities and ministries. He stated that more stringent and comprehensive actions need to be implemented to tackle the problem of illegal immigrants, including those involving the Rohingya community, in order to protect the nation's safety and image.

We must protect the country and preserve Malaysia's image because the tourism sector is one of the vital pillars of the national economy. If we ourselves do not safeguard the country's image and atmosphere, tourists may only visit once. If they see an unsafe and disorderly situation, they may never return again, he said in a statement today.

He added that Malaysians have long been known as a caring and compassionate society, but the spirit of humanitarianism must not be misinterpreted to the extent of neglecting national interests and the welfare of local citizens. In fact, it is clear that the government's current priority should be given to the people of various races who are still facing the challenges of living costs and difficulties in finding income sources.

Many people are still living in hardship and struggling to maintain their livelihoods. Priority must be given to the citizens themselves before we should shoulder burdens that could ultimately harm the nation, he said. At the same time, Daniel also stated that Malaysia needs to start focusing on attracting more professionals and highly skilled foreign workers who can contribute to the national economic development and competitiveness.

We need to focus on bringing in professionals who can help develop the country, share expertise, and create new economic opportunities. We cannot rely too heavily on humanitarian aid alone to the point of eventually bringing detriment to our own nation, he said. He also raised concerns about the existence of certain foreigners alleged to be operating businesses without licenses and hopes that enforcement actions can be increased.

Moreover, he added, any refugees who cannot be permanently settled in Malaysia should be transferred to third countries willing to accept them through proper international channels and mechanisms. We need to balance humanitarian responsibilities with national interests. Peace, security, and stability in Malaysia must always be the priority, he said





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Sultan Pahang Illegal Immigrants Rohingya National Sovereignty Malaysia Community Crime Care Daniel Khoo Tourism Skilled Foreign Workers Humanitarianism

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