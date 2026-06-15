Sultan Pahang Praises Tahfiz Institutions' Academic Excellence

Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah highlights the achievements of MTNP and MTTNP in SPM 2025, underscoring the importance of integrating religious education with modern skills for future leaders.

Sultan Pahang , Al- Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, expressed pride in the achievements of two tahfiz institutions under the Pahang Foundation, now recognized among Malaysia's top schools.

The success of Maahad Tahfiz Negeri Pahang (MTNP) and Maahad Tahfiz Turath Negeri Pahang (MTTNP), listed among the nation's top three schools in the 2025 SPM results, demonstrates the excellence of the state's tahfiz education system. In his speech at the Maahad Tahfiz Negeri Pahang Excellence Awards ceremony 2026, the Sultan emphasized that tahfiz education produces not only moral individuals but also academically excellent generations.

A total of 48 students from MTNP and MTTNP received awards, including the SPM 2025 Straight A Academic Excellence Award, Mumtaz Diploma Academic Excellence Award, 30 Juzuk Hafiz Award, Best Academic and Co-curriculum Achievement Award, and Academic and Hafazan Excellence Award for primary and kindergarten students. The Sultan highlighted the importance of balancing global skills with religious values in the era of AI, automation, and the digital economy, expressing confidence in the bright future of tahfiz students who can excel beyond religious fields, becoming leaders in medicine, engineering, technology, and national governance with strong integrity





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Tahfiz Education SPM 2025 Pahang Sultan Abdullah Academic Excellence Islamic Schools Maahad Tahfiz Negeri Pahang Maahad Tahfiz Turath Negeri Pahang

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