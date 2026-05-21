Sultan Pahang Listens to Plea of Family in Need, Approves Electricity Supply Immediately

A man in Malaysia successfully stalled a convoy of cars carrying Sultan Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to express a long-pending demand for support, and the sultan responded by approving the request. The family had been living without electricity for nearly 13 years and relied on solar panels and car batteries for basic needs.

A man in Malaysia was able to take a risk to hold up a convoy of cars carrying Sultan Pahang , Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in order to express a long-pending demand for support.

The incident took place when the sultan was traveling through Kampung Kuala Sat, Ulu Tembeling, when the man, along with his wife and child, stopped on the side of the road to wait for his attention. This action was successful as Al-Sultan Abdullah slowed down his car and stopped to listen to the person's concern.

The man explained that his family had been living without electricity for nearly 13 years, relying only on solar panels and car batteries to meet their basic needs. During the meeting, the man also handed the sultan a petition requesting electricity supply directly. The Sultan's concern for the plight of the people was once again evident when the request was approved on the same day it was submitted.

The next step involves the installation of power poles and meters before the family can enjoy the comforts of electricity like other homes. A video of the meeting was shared on social media, sparking various reactions from netizens who sympathized with the family's struggles and commended the Sultan's willingness to listen to the people without any regard to their background





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Sultan Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Malaysia Humanitarian Aid Electricity Supply Social Media Reaction

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