Sultan of Selangor calls on Selangor government to continue prioritising people's well-being, launches Selangor Resilience Enhancement Package

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has called on the Selangor government to continue prioritising the well-being of the people. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Sultan Sharafuddin conveyed the matter when granting an audience to him and Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar at Istana Alam Shah in Klang. Amirudin also presented updates on the Selangor Resilience Enhancement Package, which was formulated to assist the people and business sector affected by the crisis in West Asia. The package aims to strengthen food security, reduce the cost of living, and curb excessive inflation. The Selangor government has launched Phase 1 of the package, involving an allocation of RM130.42 million as an immediate and medium-term measure to help the people and industries cope with the global energy crisis. The package also seeks to encourage greater use of public transport and provide targeted assistance to those most affected.

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah , has called on the Selangor government to continue prioritising the well-being of the people. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Sultan Sharafuddin conveyed the matter when granting an audience to him and Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar at Istana Alam Shah in Klang.

Amirudin also presented updates on the Selangor Resilience Enhancement Package, which was formulated to assist the people and business sector affected by the crisis in West Asia. The package aims to strengthen food security, reduce the cost of living, and curb excessive inflation. The Selangor government has launched Phase 1 of the package, involving an allocation of RM130.42 million as an immediate and medium-term measure to help the people and industries cope with the global energy crisis.

The package also seeks to encourage greater use of public transport and provide targeted assistance to those most affected. The Sultan of Selangor and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor continue to be blessed with good health, wisdom, guidance, and strength, and remain enthroned in sovereignty and dignity over the state of Selangor





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Sultan Of Selangor Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar Istana Alam Shah Selangor Government Selangor Resilience Enhancement Package Global Energy Crisis Food Security Cost Of Living Excessive Inflation Public Transport Targeted Assistance

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