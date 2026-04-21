Sultan of Perak Warns of Regional Crisis Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure and Technological Risks

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, warns that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is triggering an economic crisis for Asean, while calling for environmental health and ethical technology to be central to future regional security.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah , has issued a grave warning regarding the stability of the Asean region, highlighting that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a mounting crisis that threatens the economic security of every member nation.

In his keynote address delivered at the Putrajaya Forum, which coincided with the Defence Services Asia and National Security Asia 2026 exhibitions in Kuala Lumpur, the Sultan emphasized that the ongoing conflict in West Asia is causing profound ripples across global supply chains. He noted that the surging costs of energy, critical fertilizers, and essential transportation services are exerting unbearable upward pressure on food prices. This inflationary cycle is significantly inflating production and distribution costs, creating a precarious situation for nations with limited domestic energy reserves. Sultan Nazrin Shah stressed that even if the Strait were to be reopened in the near future, the damage to regional livelihoods would persist for months to come, making swift diplomatic resolution a geopolitical imperative. Beyond immediate economic concerns, Sultan Nazrin Shah urged a shift in how Asean perceives security, advocating for the integration of environmental stability as a core pillar of the region’s strategic framework. He argued that environmental security is not a secondary agenda item to be pursued only during periods of prosperity, but rather the very foundation upon which human and planetary safety depends. According to the Sultan, a region that fails to secure its food supply, manage its water resources, or protect its coastlines against rising tides cannot claim to be secure, regardless of its investments in advanced military technology. He called upon the forum participants to recognize planetary health as a vital strategic reality, moving away from viewing it merely as a moral or environmental gesture. By centering ecological health, Asean nations can build a more resilient foundation that supports long-term growth and regional stability against unpredictable climate and resource shifts. Addressing the rapid evolution of modern defense capabilities, the Sultan offered a nuanced perspective on the role of innovation. While acknowledging that emerging technologies are set to redefine the nature of warfare, he cautioned that these tools must be deployed equitably and with extreme care. He warned that if technology is developed solely in the service of narrow national interests or without ethical considerations, it could inadvertently exacerbate the very security challenges it seeks to mitigate. The Sultan articulated a vision where the future of the region depends on shaping technology in a way that upholds peace, human dignity, and stability. He urged the international community and Asean leaders to nurture a new generation of professionals who are not only technologically proficient but also deeply guided by moral responsibility and strong hearts. Ultimately, Sultan Nazrin Shah concluded that while competition may act as a catalyst for innovation, true security in an uncertain era can only be achieved through genuine cooperation and collective action, urging Asean nations to move beyond isolationist policies to ensure a sustainable and peaceful future





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