The Sultan of Perak and other dignitaries paid their respects to the late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik, former Transport Minister, at his memorial. The news also covers other regional news including a survey revealing major concerns among Southeast Asians and other news updates.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, offered their respects to the late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik , a prominent figure in Malaysia n politics and a former Transport Minister . Their Royal Highnesses arrived at the Xiao En Centre in Cheras on Tuesday evening, where they were received by Ling's son, Ling Hee Keat, along with prominent figures such as MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and former MCA president Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting.

The royal couple laid flowers at the memorial and offered condolences to Toh Puan Ong Ee Nah, Dr Ling's widow, and his son. Sultan Nazrin Shah also took time to read through displays of obituaries and newspaper clippings that documented Dr Ling's life and significant contributions to the nation. This act underscored the high regard in which Dr Ling was held, reflecting the deep respect felt for his decades of service and impact on Malaysian society.\Throughout the day, a multitude of individuals from various sectors of society visited the Xiao En Centre to pay their respects. This included numerous political leaders, representatives from business groups, education officials, students, and community leaders. The presence of such a diverse group highlighted the breadth of Dr Ling's influence and the significant role he played in the country's development. Notable figures who attended included Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming. Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Steven Sim, the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, and prominent business leaders like Tan Sri Lim Hock San of the Federation of Hokkien Associations of Malaysia, Tan Sri Vincent Tan of the Berjaya Group, and Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, co-founder of the AirAsia Group. Dr Ling's impact on Malaysia's political stability and economic progress was widely acknowledged and celebrated during these tributes, cementing his legacy as a leader who dedicated himself to the betterment of the nation. These individuals and many others came to honor Dr Ling's contributions, which extended from his time as the Transport Minister from 1986 to 2003 to his broader influence on Malaysian society. His passing, on April 4th at the age of 82, marked the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations. The outpouring of condolences and respect was a testament to his character and the positive impact he had on the lives of many.\The final farewell to Dr Ling included a public wake held at the Xiao En Centre in Cheras from Monday to Tuesday, allowing the public to pay their respects. The funeral was held on Wednesday morning, with the cortege proceeding to the Xiao En Memorial Park in Nilai for the cremation ceremony. This comprehensive coverage of the memorial events reflects the significance of Dr. Ling's passing and the impact he had during his time as Transport Minister from 1986 to 2003 and also his time as the sixth president of the Malaysian Chinese Association. Alongside the tributes, the news also highlights other important events, such as a recent survey revealing major concerns among Southeast Asians, including issues related to the US, scams, and climate change. Furthermore, the news also mentions the arrest of three foreigners in connection to the murder of a Myanmar national. The information includes also the delegation of the Transport Ministry led by Anthony Loke paid their final respects to Dr Ling. These elements demonstrate the breadth of the news coverage, which captures both the personal and professional impact of Dr Ling's legacy, along with current national and international news items





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Dr Ling Liong Sik Sultan Of Perak MCA Funeral Transport Minister Malaysia Tributes Condolences

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