Sultan of Perak Joins Educators for 55th National Teachers Day Prayers

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah attended a special Friday prayer event in Ipoh where the Director-General of Education delivered a sermon on the vital role of wise teachers in shaping a prosperous society.

The Sultan of Perak , Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, recently graced the occasion of Friday prayers at the Masjid Sultan Idris Shah II in Ipoh, marking a significant moment of reflection and celebration for the 55th National Teachers Day .

This royal presence brought together more than 2,000 congregants, including a diverse group of students and education professionals, underscoring the high value placed on the teaching profession within the state and the nation. The event was not merely a religious gathering but a poignant acknowledgement of the tireless efforts put forth by educators in molding the minds of the next generation.

The presence of the Sultan served as a symbol of royal endorsement and support for the academic community, reinforcing the idea that education is the cornerstone of a progressive and harmonious society. A highlight of the proceedings was the delivery of the Friday sermon, titled Wise Teachers Building Prosperous Humans, which was presented by the Director-General of Education, Datuk Dr. Mohd. Azam Ahmad. In his address, Datuk Dr. Mohd.

Azam drew profound parallels between the duties of modern educators and the exemplary teachings of Prophet Muhammad, who is regarded as the greatest teacher in history. The sermon emphasized that the Prophet guided humanity with an extraordinary blend of wisdom, noble character, patience, and intelligence, which ultimately led to the emergence of one of the most successful generations in Islamic history.

The Director-General pointed out that the Prophet had a unique ability to correct errors without causing embarrassment, offer critiques without belittling the individual, and educate others without breaking their spirit. This approach, characterized by being gentle when necessary and firm when appropriate, is described as the essence of wise education. Expanding on this philosophy, the sermon articulated that the role of a teacher transcends the mere transmission of academic knowledge or the fulfillment of a curriculum.

Instead, the true vocation of a teacher is to guide individuals toward recognizing goodness and to foster a sense of overall well-being through an education rooted in wisdom. To achieve this, Datuk Dr. Mohd. Azam outlined five essential characteristics of a wise teacher.

First, such a teacher must successfully integrate deep knowledge with high moral standards. Second, they must operate with absolute sincerity and trust, viewing their role as a sacred amanah or trust.

Third, they must demonstrate genuine care and empathy toward the unique needs and struggles of every student. Fourth, they must commit to a lifetime of learning, constantly upgrading their skills to remain relevant.

Finally, they must ensure that academic excellence is pursued in tandem with the development of a student's character and personality. The discourse further elevated the status of teachers, noting that in the eyes of Islam, the position of a teacher is one of great nobility. Educators are viewed as muallim and murabbi, those who carry the heavy yet rewarding responsibility of illuminating minds and building prosperous human beings.

The Director-General urged the congregation and the wider community to deeply appreciate the immense contributions of teachers. He suggested that the best way to show gratitude is through consistent respect, acknowledging their sacrifices, and offering prayers for their well-being. By fostering a culture of gratitude and respect, the society can create a supportive environment that empowers teachers to perform their duties more effectively.

In a call to action, the community was encouraged to work hand-in-hand to support educators in their mission to produce a generation that is not only knowledgeable but also possesses a strong identity and the competence required to lead the country in the future. The Director-General concluded his sermon with a heartfelt expression of gratitude, saying 'Thank You Teacher', a simple yet powerful phrase intended to honor the sacrifices made by those who dedicate their lives to the children of the nation.

He prayed that their selfless service would be rewarded in both this world and the hereafter. Interestingly, this message of wisdom and gratitude was not confined to a single mosque; the same sermon text was delivered by 625 educators across various mosques throughout the state of Perak, having received the royal consent of Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, thereby amplifying the message of respect and wisdom across the entire region





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Sultan Nazrin Teachers Day Education Perak Islamic Wisdom

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