Sultan of Perak: Humanity and Compassion Drive Perkeso Neuro-Robotic and Cybernics Rehabilitation Centre

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, emphasized the importance of humanity and compassion in the newly launched Perkeso Neuro-Robotic and Cybernics Rehabilitation Centre in Meru. He highlighted the need to recognize the worth, talent, dignity, and potential of individuals living with injuries or disabilities, and to reject any perception that regards them as burdens.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, said that the spirit of humanity and compassion must drive the newly launched Perkeso Neuro-Robotic and Cybernics Rehabilitation Centre in Meru.

He emphasized that the modern and technologically advanced rehabilitation facility should provide renewed hope to patients and their families, while inspiring confidence that an injury does not mark the end of a meaningful life. The centre, he said, represents a comprehensive ecosystem that brings together medical expertise, healthcare services, physiotherapy, occupational and vocational therapy, psychological support, and social guidance.

He also called on society to reject any perception that regards those living with injuries or disabilities as burdens, emphasizing that every individual possesses worth, talent, dignity, and potential. The Sultan of Perak's royal address at the launch of the Perkeso Neuro-Robotic and Cybernics Rehabilitation Centre in Bandar Meru Raya highlighted the importance of upholding human dignity and supporting those facing life's greatest challenges through meaningful social programmes





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Rehabilitation Centre Neuro-Robotic And Cybernics Humanity And Compassion Upholding Human Dignity Meaningful Social Programmes Rebuilding Lives With Dignity And Independence

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