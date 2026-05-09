Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar becomes first Malaysian head of state to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations in Moscow

The Malaysian royal, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar acted as a Guest of Honour at the 81st anniversary of Russia's victory in World War II, the annual military parade at Red Square in Moscow.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, became the first Malaysian head of state to attend Russia 's Victory Day celebrations, watching the annual military parade at Red Square in Moscow on Saturday (9 May).

His attendance marked the first time a Malaysian head of state has been present at the annual event, which Russia holds every year on 9 May with a large military procession through Red Square. The invitation from Putin to Sultan Ibrahim was described by the Malaysian royal household as reflecting the highest recognition by the Russian government towards Malaysia.

In a statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim's official Facebook page, the palace said the King's attendance not only reflects Malaysia's increasingly respected position on the international stage but also demonstrates the important role of the Royal Institution in strengthening international relations for mutual benefit. Malaysia has long maintained a non-aligned foreign policy, maintaining close ties with both Western nations and countries like Russia and China.

The day prior, Sultan Ibrahim watched a nearly seven-minute aerial demonstration of Russia's fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57E fighter jet at Zhukovsky International Airport, piloted by celebrated Russian test pilot Sergei Bogdan, before receiving a personal briefing on the aircraft and taking a close look at its interior upon landing, due to security concerns. This year's parade was notably scaled back from previous years, with no tanks, missiles or heavy weapons rolled across Red Square.

Thousands of troops marched in formation, accompanied by a traditional flyover of combat jets. In a historic first, North Korean soldiers also participated in the parade. Security across Moscow was exceptionally tight, with restrictions on mobile internet and text messaging services in the capital for the duration of the event





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