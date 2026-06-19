Sultan Ibrahim Meets with IGP to Discuss National Security and Public Order

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, granted an audience to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail at Istana Bukit Tunku. The meeting, held in the King's capacity as Honorary Commissioner of PDRM, covered national security and public order briefings.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim , King of Malaysia, held an important meeting with Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail at Istana Bukit Tunku in Kuala Lumpur on June 19, 2026.

The meeting, conducted in the King's capacity as the Honorary Commissioner of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), focused on critical issues concerning national security and public order. During the audience, Sultan Ibrahim received a comprehensive briefing from the IGP covering various aspects of the nation's security landscape and the current state of public safety.

This engagement underscores the constitutional role of the monarchy in overseeing the police force and highlights the ongoing collaboration between the highest levels of the nation's leadership and law enforcement agencies. The discussion is particularly significant given Malaysia's complex security environment, which includes challenges such as transnational crime, cyber threats, and the need to maintain communal harmony.

The King's position as Honorary Commissioner signifies his direct interest and oversight in policing matters, ensuring that the police remain accountable and effective in serving the public. Such meetings are vital for aligning strategic priorities and addressing any emergent concerns promptly. The official statement released through Sultan Ibrahim's social media channels reflects the transparency with which the monarchy now communicates its activities to the Malaysian public.

This meeting also serves as a reminder of the importance of strong institutions and the rule of law in safeguarding Malaysia's sovereignty and the well-being of its citizens





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Sultan Ibrahim Royal Malaysia Police PDRM National Security Public Order Inspector-General Of Police Istana Bukit Tunku Monarchy

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