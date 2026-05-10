Sultan Ibrahim Meets Putin at the Kremlin, Marking 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow during his visit to Russia. The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere and yielded positive outcomes, with both leaders sharing the same aspiration to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level.

Warm welcome: Sultan Ibrahim meeting Putin at the Kremlin during his visit to Moscow. — Photo from Sultan Ibrahim ’s Facebook page KUALA LUMPUR : Next year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and the Russian Federation, an important milestone in bilateral relations , says His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim , King of Malaysia.

According to a post on the King’s official Facebook page, His Majesty said cooperation between the two countries has continued to grow consistently since 1967, developing into a strong and productive relationship. Sultan Ibrahim said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg in early January was held in a constructive atmosphere and yielded positive outcomes, with both leaders sharing the same aspiration to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level.

"The long journey undertaken together and the significant achievements in Malaysia-Russian Federation relations should be commemorated through a meaningful and historic celebration," His Majesty said following a four-eyed meeting with Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Saturday. Sultan Ibrahim also graciously reciprocated the invitation and honour extended by the Russian Federation by inviting Putin to undertake a state visit to Malaysia in 2027 in conjunction with the Diamond Jubilee celebration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a Bernama report, His Majesty said he believed the visit will serve as a new catalyst for strengthening the strategic cooperation built over six decades between Malaysia and the Russian Federation





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diplomacy Politics Malaysia-Russian Federation Relations Sultan Ibrahim Vladimir Putin Kuala Lumpur St Petersburg Kremlin Diamond Jubilee Celebration State Visit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sultan Ibrahim witnesses Su-57E fighter jet demonstration by ‘Hero of Russia’ pilot in MoscowKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, yesterday graced an aerial demonstration of the fifth-generation multi-role fighter jet, the Sukhoi Su-57E,...

Read more »

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, Johor Darul Ta'zim co-winner of the Sports Leadership Icon AwardTunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has been named the recipient of the Sports Leadership Icon Award at the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia for his vision and leadership in transforming Johor's sporting landscape into one of professional and international standing.

Read more »

Sultan Ibrahim and President Putin Forge Stronger Ties Ahead of 60th Anniversary CelebrationKing Sultan Ibrahim of Malaysia invites President Vladimir Putin to a state visit in 2027 to celebrate the diamond jubilee of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Russia.

Read more »

Sultan Ibrahim invites Putin for state visit to Malaysia ahead of diplomatic milestoneMOSCOW, May 10 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, yesterday invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Malaysia in 2027, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.His...

Read more »