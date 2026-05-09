Sultan Ibrahim becomes the first Malaysian Head of State to be invited to Victory Day celebrations in Moscow

International relations of Malaysia, Armed Forces Parade, Red Square, International Relations State

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim , King of Malaysia, made history on Saturday (May 9) by becoming the first Malaysian Head of State to be invited as a Guest of Honour to the 81st Anniversary of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow , Russian Federation .

The special invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin reflects the highest recognition by the Russian government toward Malaysia and the excellent relations between the two nations. His Majesty also consented to witness the military parade at Red Square alongside President Putin and several other world leaders, including President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos, and Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia.

Victory Day is celebrated annually with full ceremony in Moscow to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory in World War II from 1941 to 1945, which is traditionally accompanied by a massive military parade at Red Square. Sultan Ibrahim's visit to Moscow as a guest of honour reflects Malaysia's growing prestige on the international stage, while also highlighting the significant role of the Monarchy in strengthening international relations for mutual benefit.

PM Najib Tun Razak is set to announce a national oil supply continuity plan in mid-May, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

"The oil price volatility is not conducive for businesses as it puts operating margins under pressure. To ensure a smooth supply and stable prices, we are working on a new plan that will address the uncertainties.

" Information Minister Datuk Seri Dr Rais Yatim added that the plan will also emphasize the need to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on oil. Bernam





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Malaysian Head Of State Victory Day Russian Federation Russian President Vladimir Putin Moscow Red Square Military Parade His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King Of Malaysia Monarchy International Relations Of Malaysia International Relations

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