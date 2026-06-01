Sultan Bolkiah Announces New Special Operations Command and Major Defence Reforms at RBAF 65th Anniversary

During the 65th‑anniversary ceremony of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah proclaimed the establishment of a unified Special Operations Command, approved a Combined Arms Training Centre, and outlined the Defence White Paper Update 2026, signaling a comprehensive overhaul of Brunei's military structure, capabilities and regional defence diplomacy.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah used a royal proclamation to announce a series of structural reforms for the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during the grand ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the force on 31 May 2026.

The proclamation, delivered at the Royal Brunei Air Force base in Rimba, confirmed the creation of a Special Operations Command that will serve as a unified command and control hub for all special‑operations elements of the armed forces. The new centre will integrate the Tier 1 Royal Brunei Armed Forces Special Forces Regiment with Tier 2 units, including the Commando Force of the Royal Brunei Land Force, the Maritime Special Task Squadron of the Royal Brunei Navy, and the Special Forces component of the Royal Brunei Air Force.

Effective from the day of the ceremony, the command will coordinate planning, training and execution of joint special‑operations missions, thereby enhancing interoperability and operational readiness across the services. The Sultan also highlighted the launch of the Defence White Paper Update 2026, a comprehensive policy document that aligns Brunei's defence strategy with evolving regional and global security dynamics.

The white paper underpins the Force 2035 vision and is supported by a suite of strategic documents, including the Force Structure Review, the Defence Posture Assessment and the Capability Development Plan. Within this framework, the monarch approved the establishment of the Combined Arms Training Centre (PULGAT) for the Royal Brunei Land Force, a single‑command institution that will consolidate all branches of training and improve the combat proficiency of ground troops.

Further capability upgrades were announced for the air arm: the Royal Brunei Air Force has received the final pair of C295 MW transport aircraft, completing a four‑aircraft fleet, and will acquire its first batch of H‑145M helicopters later in the year to replace aging Bolkow BO‑105s. In addition, the Joint Force Headquarters will commission an upgraded C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system early next year, modernising the force's situational awareness and decision‑making infrastructure.

The proclamation also touched on diplomatic and ceremonial dimensions of Brunei's defence posture. The Sultan noted the Golden Jubilee of defence cooperation with the Singapore Armed Forces, emphasizing that bilateral activities will continue in an integrated manner throughout the year. He called for the strengthening of defence ties with other friendly nations, both close and distant, as part of a broader defence diplomacy agenda.

Recognising the contributions of veterans, the Sultan praised the presence of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Veterans Association and extended his congratulations to all serving and retired personnel on the occasion of the 65th anniversary. He attributed the recent achievements to the dedication of the armed forces' leadership at all levels and expressed pride in the continued progress toward a more capable, cohesive and modern military establishment





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Royal Brunei Armed Forces Special Operations Command Defence White Paper 2026 Combined Arms Training Centre C4ISR Modernization

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