Sujud Sahwi: Do You Need to Repeat It for Multiple Mistakes in Prayer?

This article discusses the practice of Sujud Sahwi (prostration of forgetfulness) in Islamic prayer. It clarifies when it is necessary and when it is not, particularly addressing whether multiple mistakes during prayer necessitate multiple Sujud Sahwi. The article cites religious scholars and provides guidance on how to handle situations involving forgotten recitations, missed Rak'ahs, and other errors in prayer, emphasizing the importance of understanding the difference between Sunnah Haiat and Sunnah Abadh in the Shafi'i school of thought.

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Forgetting things is a common human trait. It can even happen while performing prayers. For Muslims, you can perform Sujud Sahwi, which are two prostrations at the end of the prayer to compensate for shortcomings or mistakes due to forgetfulness.

According to independent preacher Ustaz Azhar Idrus, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) also performed Sujud Sahwi after missing the initial Tahiyat in the second Rak'ah during the Zohor prayer. Quoting the Al-Bakri website belonging to the former Federal Territories Mufti, Datuk Seri Dr. Zulkifli Al-Bakri, the purpose of Sujud Sahwi is to complete any omissions or additions in the prayer, and it is also a way to humiliate the devil who tries to ruin a servant of Allah's prayer.

But what about a situation where someone forgets some movements or recitations in the prayer? Do they need to multiply Sujud Sahwi according to the number of mistakes they make?

Recently, the well-known independent preacher, Ustazah Asma’ Harun, through a post on her Facebook account, discussed the topic of performing Sujud Sahwi. She explained that there are also situations where an individual makes several mistakes during prayer, for example, reciting the wrong reading during I'tidal and at the same time forgetting the number of Rak'ahs they have performed. If faced with this situation, do we need to multiply (repeat) Sujud Sahwi according to the number of mistakes made?

According to Ustazah Asma', in the al-Shafi'i school of thought, it is recommended to perform Sujud Sahwi if: Are you unsure if you've read Al-Fatihah? Here's what to do.

So, is it necessary to multiply Sujud Sahwi according to the number of mistakes during prayer? The answer is no. 'Even if someone forgets to leave the Qunut prayer, the number of Rak'ahs or makes several other mistakes in the obligatory Sunnah, all the mistakes are covered by one Sujud Sahwi (only two prostrations),' explained the preacher.

Imam al-Khatib al-Syarbini said: Meaning: 'Sujud Sahwi, even if there are many reasons, is still only two prostrations.'

What if someone mispronounces the recitation while performing the pillars of prayer? For example, reciting ' الله أكبر' during I'tidal. Ustazah Asma' explained that it is not necessary to perform Sujud Sahwi due to this mistake. This is because the recitation 'سَمِعَ اللَّهُ لِمَنْ حَمِدَهُ' (I'tidal reading) falls into the category of Sunnah Haiat, not Sunnah Abadh.

An important difference you should know is: It should also be noted that if someone still performs Sujud Sahwi even though they know it is not recommended (something that falls into the Sunnah Haiat category), it can invalidate the prayer, because it adds movements in the prayer without a legitimate reason.

In the comments, Ustazah Asma' also emphasized that Khusyu' (devotion) in prayer is the key to success for believers. Although forgetting during prayer is human, it can be reduced with several practices, including: Share viral & latest stories with us on TRPbm social media Facebook, Twitter, Threads and Instagram





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