Subsidised Diesel Control System Expanded to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living extends its Subsidised Diesel Control System to Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, requiring goods transport operators to register via the MySubsidi portal to ensure eligible access to fuel subsidies and prevent cross-border leakages.

SANDAKAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has broadened the scope of its Subsidised Diesel Control System to include goods transport operators in Sabah , Sarawak , and Labuan , effective Monday, May 4th.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali announced that companies operating within the goods transport sector can now register for the Sistem Kawalan Diesel Bersubsidi through the MySubsidi portal. This system encompasses 23 distinct categories of goods transport vehicles, including essential transport like cargo lorries, refrigerated trucks vital for perishable goods, and tankers used for liquid cargo. The primary objective of this initiative is to guarantee that diesel subsidies are directed towards genuinely eligible commercial operators, ensuring responsible resource allocation.

While diesel prices in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan currently benefit from existing subsidies, this registration process is a proactive step towards reinforcing subsidy targeting mechanisms and securing future supply stability. The Minister emphasized the importance of preventing fuel diversion, stating, 'We want to ensure that our fuel supply does not flow out of the country and is not used by irresponsible parties, so that supply security for the rakyat and industries can be maintained.

' This statement was made during his attendance at a Jualan Rahmah Madani programme held at the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency complex. The implementation of the system requires approved operators to acquire a fleet card directly from oil companies, which will then be used to access the subsidised diesel. Armizan clarified that the approval process under this scheme is designed for efficiency, with approvals potentially granted within hours upon complete documentation submission.

However, he also noted that the subsequent application for the fleet card itself may take between one to two weeks to process. Acknowledging the unique challenges posed by connectivity limitations in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, the ministry is committed to providing both online and physical registration avenues.

Companies can submit their applications not only through the MySubsidi portal but also directly at offices of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, and through mobile counters deployed during outreach programmes designed to reach remote areas. The Minister strongly encouraged eligible companies to proactively update their documentation and submit their applications well in advance, rather than delaying until the registration deadline approaches. This proactive approach will help streamline the process and avoid potential bottlenecks.

The expansion of this control system comes amidst heightened global fuel price volatility and growing supply concerns stemming from ongoing geopolitical conflicts. These factors have significantly increased the risk of cross-border fuel leakages and illicit activities. In response, Armizan stated that enforcement operations have been intensified across all relevant agencies to effectively combat leakages, smuggling, and misappropriation, with a particular focus on diesel and petrol.

He highlighted the collaborative effort, stating, 'We are coordinating enforcement across all agencies to curb leakages, smuggling and misappropriation, especially involving diesel and petrol.

' Recent enforcement statistics reveal a substantial effort, with 38,071 inspections conducted nationwide between March 16th and May 4th, resulting in 506 cases and 147 arrests. Diesel-related offences accounted for the largest proportion of these cases, totaling 228, followed by petrol at 105, liquefied petroleum gas at 64, cooking oil at 57, sugar at 35, and wheat flour at 16.

In Sabah alone, 6,108 inspections were carried out, leading to 132 cases, with diesel offences again being the most prevalent at 48 cases, followed by petrol at 32. Earlier in the day, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor received a briefing on the current status and findings of Ops Tiris 4.0 (Integrated), a comprehensive operation aimed at curbing fuel theft and smuggling.

To further strengthen enforcement coordination, a central task force was activated under the Inter-Agency Enforcement Coordination High-Level Committee in March. This was followed by the establishment of two regional task forces specifically for Sabah-Labuan and Sarawak in April. The primary purpose of these task forces is to facilitate seamless coordination among all enforcement agencies, enabling a more effective response to smuggling and misappropriation involving controlled goods, particularly diesel and petrol.

This multi-faceted approach demonstrates the government’s commitment to safeguarding fuel subsidies and ensuring that they reach their intended beneficiaries, supporting both the economy and the well-being of the people. The ministry is dedicated to maintaining supply security and preventing the misuse of vital resources, contributing to a stable and sustainable economic environment for all





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