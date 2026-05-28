Subang Jaya City Council rolls out enforcement and seizure operations

Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) has allocated RM5.2mil this year to manage hazardous trees and roll out enforcement and seizure operations to collect outstanding assessment taxes from property owners. The city council hopes to reduce the risk of fallen trees or broken branches endangering road users and residents, especially during the rainy season and periods of unpredictable weather. MBSJ's anti-littering stand has also seen the city council collecting RM186,300 in fines from 2022 up to April this year.

Subang Jaya City Council ( MBSJ ) has allocated RM5.2mil this year to manage hazardous trees . Property owners with outstanding assessment taxes face losing their assets as MBSJ rolls out enforcement and seizure operations starting next month.

Subang Jaya mayor Datuk Amirul Azizan Abd Rahim said the move was in line with provisions under the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171) to ensure property owners fulfil their duty of paying taxes, which fund vital urban services. For the initial phase, seizure operations will focus on commercial and business premises with assessment tax arrears exceeding RM10,000. Revenue collected from these taxes was crucial for the day-to-day running of city council services such as rubbish collection.

On a separate issue, the city council has allocated RM5.2mil this year to manage hazardous trees across areas under its purview, targeting maintenance works on about 15,000 trees. This proactive step aims to reduce the risk of fallen trees or broken branches endangering road users and residents, especially during the rainy season and periods of unpredictable weather. To improve the monitoring process, the Landscape Department hopes to instal sensors on tree trunks.

On the better upkeep of community halls, Amirul Azizan said the city council's Community Development Department could approve minor repairs under RM50,000. Matters like leaky pipes, broken sinks or holes in the roof, can be handled by the department, which can appoint a contractor to do the repairs.

However, we have to be practical. Some older community halls can be demolished and replaced with cabins or prefabricated structures.

Meanwhile, MBSJ's anti-littering stand has seen the city council collecting RM186,300 in fines from 2022 up to April this year. The highest number of offenders were recorded in the Subang Jaya area.





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Subang Jaya City Council MBSJ Hazardous Trees Assessment Taxes Enforcement And Seizure Operations Anti-Littering Stand

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