Subang Jaya City Council Orders Closure of Five Eateries for Health and Hygiene Issues

Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) health officers ordered five eateries to close temporarily due to health and hygiene issues.

Subang Jaya City Council ( MBSJ ) health officers ordered five out of 15 eateries it inspected in Taman Perindustrian Puchong Utama, to close temporarily due to various health and hygiene issues.

These eateries were found to have rat droppings, improper food storage, substandard food handling and a failure to provide pest control records or measures. They will be closed for 14 days for thorough cleaning works, though they may reopen earlier provided the cleaning is completed and they pass a re-inspection.

Six notices were also issued for various offences, including eatery employees' failure to wear aprons and head coverings, operators' failure to instal grease traps, dirty premises and food handlers' failure to get anti-typhoid vaccination. The operation aimed to strengthen law enforcement measures, improve public hygiene levels and ensure compliance with licence conditions within MBSJ's jurisdiction.

It involved various internal MBSJ departments, such as Enforcement, Health, Engineering, Environmental Management, Urban Planning, Building and Licensing, along with external agencies such as the police, Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry and Indah Water Konsortium. A total of 22 notices were issued, for various offences such as running a business without a valid licence, advertising offences and violations of various business licence conditions.

In addition, the team also confiscated trading equipment and goods at four premises, while one establishment was ordered to close for failing to comply with MBSJ's by-laws. MBSJ also demolished a ramp and slab that were illegally built by a carwash business and retail shop respectively. SSM also issued compounds on several premises for offences under the Business Registration Rules 1957 and the Companies Act 2016.

The city council reminded all business operators and owners to comply with the stipulated licence conditions, prioritise cleanliness of premises, ensure proper waste management and obey all regulations and guidelines





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Subang Jaya City Council MBSJ Health Officers Eateries Closure Health And Hygiene Issues Rat Droppings Improper Food Storage Substandard Food Handling Pest Control Records

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Subang Jaya City Council rolls out enforcement and seizure operationsSubang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) has allocated RM5.2mil this year to manage hazardous trees and roll out enforcement and seizure operations to collect outstanding assessment taxes from property owners. The city council hopes to reduce the risk of fallen trees or broken branches endangering road users and residents, especially during the rainy season and periods of unpredictable weather. MBSJ's anti-littering stand has also seen the city council collecting RM186,300 in fines from 2022 up to April this year.

Read more »

Subang MP Wong Chen Loses Government Post Days After Portal Access Was BlockedWong Chen was brought in for good reason: 22 years as a corporate lawyer specialising in IT law and mergers and acquisitions made him a credible fit for an institution that had just bled RM56.6 million in losses.

Read more »

HSBC strengthens investment in Malaysia with opening of third Premier Centre in Subang JayaKUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — HSBC Malaysia has opened an all-new Premier Centre at its Subang Jaya branch in the bustling Taipan Business Centre, marking its third newly opened...

Read more »

Kampung Tunku Assemblyman Urges Swift Action on Petaling Jaya HospitalLim Yi Wei warns delays in land matters and funding could derail the proposed public hospital, calls for rezoning, inclusion in Budget 2027, and interim healthcare measures.

Read more »