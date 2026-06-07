Study Confirms Bornean Ferret Badger is Exclusive to Sabah, Highlighting Critical Conservation Need

New research published in Ecology and Evolution reveals the endangered Bornean ferret badger is found only in Sabah's mountain landscapes, making it one of the world's most restricted carnivores and underscoring the urgency of habitat protection.

A groundbreaking study has confirmed that the endangered Bornean ferret badger (Melogale everetti) is endemic to Sabah , Malaysia, establishing it as one of the world's most geographically restricted carnivores and a unique element of the state's natural heritage.

The research, published in the journal Ecology and Evolution, constitutes the most thorough evaluation of this elusive mammal to date. It was a collaborative effort between scientists from the Bornean Carnivore Programme, which is part of the University of Oxford's Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU), the Sabah Forestry Department, and Sabah Parks. The team examined data gathered from 188 camera-trap stations across the western highlands of Sabah between 2021 and 2024, recording the species more than 400 times.

Among the significant discoveries was the identification of a previously unknown population within the Nuluhon-Trusmadi Forest Reserve, which extends the known distribution eastward beyond the previously recognized Kinabalu-Crocker area. By integrating these new sightings with advanced habitat-modelling techniques, the researchers produced the most detailed map of the species' potential range.

However, the analysis indicates that suitable habitat is still largely confined to the Kinabalu-Crocker-Trusmadi mountain complex. These findings reinforce the classification of the Bornean ferret badger as Endangered on the IUCN Red List and confirm its status as a species found exclusively in Sabah. Although the known range is somewhat larger than earlier estimates suggested, the animal remains exceptionally restricted, relying on a few mountain landscapes in western Sabah.

Weighing approximately one kilogram, this small, nocturnal carnivore is seldom observed by humans. Even within the renowned biodiversity hotspot of Borneo, its behavior and ecology are poorly understood. Camera trap imagery shows it foraging on the forest floor at night, and one photograph captured an individual carrying a snake, providing a rare insight into its secretive life.

Mohammad Aliyuddin Jaini, Field Manager for the Bornean Carnivore Programme, recounted his personal discovery: despite growing up in Tambunan, he had never seen or heard of the animal. He placed camera traps around his family's farm out of curiosity and was astonished when the ferret badger appeared. Finding an endangered species, unique to Sabah, living near his home was a profound moment.

He expressed hope that the study would inspire greater appreciation and pride among Sabahans for their state's extraordinary wildlife. The researchers propose that the Bornean ferret badger could serve as a flagship species for conserving Sabah's montane ecosystems. The forests within the Kinabalu-Crocker-Trusmadi landscape host many endemic plants and animals and deliver crucial ecosystem services, such as water catchments that support communities across the region.

Lead author Dr. Andrew Hearn, Director of the Bornean Carnivore Programme at WildCRU, emphasized that the study strengthens the conclusion of the species' endemism to Sabah. He noted that despite decades of wildlife surveys throughout Borneo, all verified records are still limited to that specific mountain landscape. He suggested that Sabah should take pride in harboring a mammal found nowhere else on Earth. To cement this connection, the team has proposed the alternative common name "Kinabalu ferret badger.

" He also highlighted the potential for carefully managed nature-based tourism centered on this species, envisioning specialist wildlife-watching opportunities for enthusiasts traveling to Sabah, which could benefit local communities in areas like the Kinabalu Ecolinc corridor





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Bornean Ferret Badger Sabah Endangered Species Wildlife Conservation Carnivore Camera Traps Montane Ecosystem IUCN Red List Endemism Kinabalu-Crocker-Trusmadi

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