Students from UEC, tahfiz, and other non-mainstream education streams allowed to apply to public universities through two separate admission routes

The Higher Education Ministry has announced that students from Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), tahfiz, and other non-mainstream education streams are allowed to apply to public universities (IPTA) through two separate admission routes. The first route applies to students from UEC, tahfiz, or private school backgrounds who also possess a full Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) certificate. The second route is specifically for students from outside the national education system who do not possess a full SPM certificate but have taken Bahasa Melayu and Sejarah under the national SPM examination administered by the Malaysian Examinations Syndicate (LPM).

PUTRAJAYA: Students from Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), tahfiz, and other non-mainstream education streams are allowed to apply to public universities (IPTA) through two separate admission routes , said Higher Education director-general Datuk Prof Dr Azlinda Azman.

The ministry's recent announcement was not about restricting access for UEC holders, but to introduce an additional admission pathway to widen opportunities for students outside the national education system. The first route applies to students from UEC, tahfiz, or private school backgrounds who also possess a full Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) certificate. They may continue applying through the existing UPU Online system, and will be assessed based on SPM merit, program requirements, and university criteria.

The second route is specifically for students from outside the national education system who do not possess a full SPM certificate but have taken Bahasa Melayu and Sejarah under the national SPM examination administered by the Malaysian Examinations Syndicate (LPM). Under this pathway, candidates will only be considered for selected programs identified by public universities, subject to academic suitability, interviews, and other admission requirements.

The current UPU Online system will continue to serve as the main national admissions platform for higher education. Applications for the new special admission route will be opened directly by participating public universities starting June 30. Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is fine-tuning entry requirements for students from Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), tahfiz, and other non-mainstream education streams into universities.

He said the Cabinet had agreed in principle to recognise the UEC, provided students pass Bahasa Melayu and History in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination. The move followed Chinese independent schools accepting the government's conditions, adding that the same requirements would also apply to students from religious and international school streams. The Cabinet agreed on several entry pathways for students from tahfiz schools or institutions, private schools, and Chinese independent secondary schools (SMPC) into public universities.

Candidates who sit for Bahasa Melayu and History examinations conducted by the Malaysian Examinations Syndicate and recognised by the Education Ministry may be considered for selected programs, subject to the suitability of the field of study and current needs. For candidates from tahfiz schools or institutions, the identified programs include Diploma and Bachelor’s Degree in Dakwah; Diploma and Bachelor’s Degree in Al-Quran and As-Sunnah; Bachelor’s Degree in Tahfiz Education; and Bachelor’s Degree in Islamic Studies (Dakwah).

Meanwhile, for candidates from SMPC or with UEC, the identified programs include Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Language Studies with Honours; Bachelor’s Degree in Chinese Language and Linguistics; Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Studies; and Bachelor’s Degree in Chinese Language with Education. This is based on merit calculations according to subject packages determined by the Education Ministry and subject to the general and specific program requirements set by universities through a merit-based selection process





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Higher Education Ministry Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) Tahfiz Non-Mainstream Education Streams Public Universities (IPTA) Admission Routes Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Certificate UPU Online System SPM Merit Program Requirements University Criteria Bahasa Melayu And Sejarah Malaysian Examinations Syndicate (LPM) Selected Programs Academic Suitability Interviews Admission Requirements Cabinet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Chinese Independent Schools Tahfiz Schools Or Institutions Private Schools Chinese Independent Secondary Schools (SMPC)

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