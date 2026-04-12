Students Detained for Illegal Border Crossing Released on Bail

Thirty-four Malaysian students, apprehended for crossing the Golok River from Thailand via illegal means to attend school, were released on police bail in Pasir Mas. The students, aged 7-16, reside in Southern Thailand and attend schools in Rantau Panjang. The General Operations Force (PGA) had detained the students early in the morning. Parents were able to take their children home after signing police forms. This event underscores the complexities of border communities and the importance of balancing security with the needs of students.

PASIR MAS: Thirty-four students and school children, apprehended by the General Operations Force ( PGA ) for crossing the border to attend school, were released on police bail last night. These students, hailing from secondary schools, two primary schools, and religious schools, ranged in age from seven to sixteen years old. They were released around 11:30 PM last night.

A representative of one of the students' families mentioned that all parents were able to take their children home after signing forms provided by the police. They were also informed that the children would not need to appear in court the next day. Earlier reports by Utusan Malaysia indicated that the General Operations Force (PGA) had detained 34 students and school children today after they were found crossing the Golok River from Thailand via illegal entry points to reach their schools here. These students and children, aged between seven and sixteen, were detained at 6:30 AM. Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Radzi Hussain, the Commander of the PGA Southeast Brigade, stated that all of them were Malaysian citizens residing in Southern Thailand and attending school in Rantau Panjang. The investigation revealed that all of them, including twelve girls, were observed crossing the Golok River through illegal entry points in this area. The situation highlights the challenges faced by families living near the border, where the need for education often necessitates crossing international boundaries. The PGA's actions reflect the ongoing efforts to control and regulate border crossings, especially those involving potentially illegal activities. The release on bail underscores the authorities' recognition of the children's vulnerability and the need to address the situation with sensitivity. Further investigation will likely be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the border crossings and to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident serves as a reminder of the complex issues surrounding border communities, the importance of maintaining security, and the necessity of ensuring access to education for all children. It also underlines the cross-border relationships many individuals have developed. This is especially true for those living close to the border, relying on proximity to schools in neighboring countries. Local authorities have to deal with the unique situation on hand. Furthermore, the incident sheds light on the challenges faced by families living in border regions. These families often have complex cross-border connections, with children attending schools across the border due to various factors such as geographic proximity, educational opportunities, and family ties. This creates a situation where children may be vulnerable to being caught up in illegal activities or border disputes. The release of the students on bail suggests a compassionate approach from the authorities, acknowledging the circumstances and prioritizing the well-being of the children. However, it is also important to consider the security implications of unchecked border crossings. The PGA's role is to enforce border regulations and prevent illegal activities, but they also have to balance security with human considerations. This incident highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to border management that includes law enforcement, education, and community engagement. This could involve finding legal pathways for children to attend school across the border. It also entails addressing the root causes of why these families are forced to cross borders illegally. It is also important for the authorities to support the communities by providing support and information. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by communities in border regions, highlighting the need for collaboration between local authorities, law enforcement agencies, and the community to ensure the safety and security of all





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Border Crossing Students Thailand Malaysia PGA Education Pasir Mas Illegal Entry Rantau Panjang

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Students to help byte back and hunt down poachers onlineBANGKOK: Thailand has officially begun its annual 'seven dangerous days' road safety campaign for Songkran 2026, with authorities tightening accident prevention measures as millions prepare to travel during the long holiday period

Read more »

Likas assemblyman urges urgent action as SK Balaban Jaya students study in tents and mosque corridorsBELURAN, April 11 — Likas assemblyman Tham Yun Fook has called on both the state and federal education ministries to urgently address the plight of students at SK Balaban Jaya...

Read more »

Johor food outlet probed over alleged repackaging of subsidised cooking oil, two detainedJOHOR BAHRU, April 11 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) exposed alleged misappropriation of subsidised packet cooking oil at a food premises in Taman Megah...

Read more »

USM Students to Represent Malaysia at International Rocket Engineering Competition in the USA team from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) is set to compete in the International Rocket Engineering Competition 2026 (IREC 2026) in the United States with their APEX-1 rocket, aiming for a top placement. The team's journey involves rigorous design, testing, and fundraising, reflecting Malaysia's growing aerospace capabilities.

Read more »

More Suspects Detained in Coffee Shop Attack, Investigations ContinuePolice have arrested four more men in connection with a sharp weapon attack at a coffee shop in Triang, Bera. Five individuals are now in custody, with investigations ongoing to locate two additional suspects. The investigation papers have been submitted, and two suspects are expected to be charged.

Read more »

Students Detained for Illegal Border Crossing in Kelantan34 students were detained by the General Operations Force (PGA) in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, for illegally crossing the border via Sungai Golok. The Kelantan State Education Department (JPN) is gathering information about the students, who were traveling from Thailand to attend school.

Read more »