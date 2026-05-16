Students benefit from Madani Educational Assistance Programme in Tambun constituency

The Madani Educational Assistance Programme is a welfare initiative implemented in the Tambun parliamentary constituency as part of continuous efforts by the MP to ease the financial burden on students and their families. The programme involves allocations amounting to RM178,000 and aims to cover learning needs, accommodation, transportation, and basic study expenses of students pursuing higher education.

IPOH: A total of 230 students from the Tambun parliamentary constituency have benefited from the Madani Education al Assistance Programme 2026 to pursue their studies at institutions of higher learning, involving allocations amounting to RM178,000.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's special officer Mohamad Hairul Amir Sabri said the programme was implemented as part of continuous the Tambun MP's efforts to ease the financial burden on students and their families amid rising education costs and living expenses while pursuing higher education. Under the initiative, diploma students received RM500 each, while undergraduate students received RM1,000 each to help cover learning needs, accommodation, transportation and basic study expenses





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Tambun Parliamentary Constituency Madani Educational Assistance Programme Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Mohamad Hairul Amir Sabri Education Costs Living Expenses Higher Education Diploma Students Undergraduate Students

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