Student Leaders Deny Loss of Confidence in PKR President

The student wing of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has denied that its leaders had lost confidence in party president Anwar Ibrahim. A statement to that effect issued earlier this evening was the personal views of certain people with their own agenda, said secretary-general of Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia (MKM), Aqeef Salih Salihamzul Rizal.

Aqeef Salih Salihamzul Rizal said personal views could not be imposed as the official stance of the student wing without a mandate reached by consensus.

PETALING JAYA: The student wing of PKR has denied that its leaders had lost confidence in party president Anwar Ibrahim, saying a statement to that effect issued earlier this evening had been the personal views of certain people with their own agenda. Aqeef Salih Salihamzul Rizal, secretary-general of Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia (MKM), said that a statement purportedly issued by the student wing earlier tonight did not represent the group’s official stance.

He said the unsigned statement, posted on the group's Facebook page, had been issued without official discussion or agreement.

'This was the act of several people in the central leadership with their own agenda, who took the opportunity to use MKM to create confusion and negative perceptions of the organisation. They should come forward openly and not hide behind the student group’s name,' he said in a statement.

The statement posted earlier on MKM’s Facebook page claimed that most members of the wing’s central leadership elected recently had lost confidence in PKR under Anwar’s leadership, and that PKR had strayed from its reformist ideals. The statement also claimed the student wing would announce its new direction at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow night.

However, Aqeef said personal views could not be imposed as the group’s official stance without a mandate reached by consensus.

'MKM will not allow this student platform to be used for the political interests of certain individuals. As PKR’s student wing, MKM will always respect the party’s presidency and is in full support of Anwar’s leadership,' he said. Aqeef said the wing’s secretariat would look into the matter and take appropriate action against whoever is found to have misused the group’s name





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