Strengthening Community Resilience Through Collaborative Disaster Management Initiatives

The National Disaster Management Agency and Universiti Malaysia Sabah lead a multi-stakeholder program in Labuan aimed at improving public preparedness and coordination for future natural disasters.

The National Disaster Management Agency ( NADMA ) has reiterated that effective disaster response and management strategies are fundamentally dependent on the seamless coordination between various government agencies, academic institutions, security forces, and the general public.

During a recent community-based disaster management initiative held in Labuan, NADMA Deputy Director-General Datuk Hussain Moh emphasized that the capacity to arrange aid and execute emergency responses is significantly bolstered when stakeholders communicate and collaborate effectively. He noted that comprehensive training and proactive awareness programs are essential to improving individual readiness and fortifying the capacity of communities to withstand disaster-related risks. These efforts align closely with the global Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, which seeks to prioritize the enhancement of community resilience against climate-related and geological threats. The initiative was spearheaded by the Natural Disaster Research Centre (NDRC) at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), which brought together a diverse range of local agencies to foster a cohesive emergency management ecosystem. Labuan Corporation Deputy Chairperson Simsudin Sidek highlighted the critical value of such collaborations, noting that the program serves as a vital platform for educating the public, expanding institutional networks, and formalizing partnerships between government bodies, academic researchers, and non-governmental organizations. He expressed strong support for the initiative, stating that this model of community-based risk management is designed to serve as a blueprint for other regions aiming to streamline their preparedness protocols. By encouraging collective action, the program ensures that when disasters strike, local communities are equipped with the knowledge and resources to mount an efficient, organized defense rather than reacting in isolation. Prof Dr. Carolyn M. Payus, the Director of the UMS NDRC, underscored that this program has been a core function of the center since its inception in 2015. According to Dr. Payus, the primary objective is to move beyond theoretical knowledge to build a united and resilient community capable of managing crises as a synchronized team. Participants in the Labuan event were provided with extensive briefings regarding the specific roles of security and emergency response agencies. The curriculum included technical sessions on navigating tsunami and earthquake risks, emergency simulation exercises, and practical training in disaster operations and action planning. Furthermore, volunteers and residents received hands-on first aid instruction, ensuring they are prepared to provide immediate life-saving interventions before professional services arrive on the scene. This multi-layered approach to disaster mitigation remains a cornerstone of the national strategy to minimize casualties and property damage during unpredictable emergency events





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